3 Ways to Prepare Your Home For Winter Weather

Your home is special to you, and you’ve adopted the perfect lifestyle to fit in. But while life may go in the right direction, you may be a new homeowner. You may be anxious about preparing your home for the winter.

The weather and temperature may bring concerns to mind that you’ve never thought about preparing for, so now’s the time to know what changes to make to your home. Here are some tips to keep in mind to prepare your home for winter. Your goal is to get to spring feeling safe and sound.

1. Fix roof leaks

Your roof can leak due to shingles that are poorly installed or damaged due to a previous year’s worth of ice. Not preparing your roof before winter can end in eventual collapse, water damage, and health problems for your family. Find and fix your roof leaks by getting on top of the room at least three to four months prior to winter. The more time you give yourself, the more prepared you are ahead of time. Roof leaks can be hard to find.

Remember, there were 3,763 hailstorms in America in 2021, according to the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). If you’re living a lifestyle where you’re spending plenty of time outdoors, it’s worth using at least some of that time to at least check on the shingles, gutter, and flashing of your roof.

2 Check Your Furnace and Heating System

How your home is heated can be mind-boggling for some new homeowners to accept. As long as you take the time to install a programmable thermostat, you assume you won’t run into any trouble with the heating system in your home.

Consider the global market size of HVAC systems; according to Comfy Living, that’s roughly $240.8 billion in 2019. The demand for efficient, affordable quality heating and ventilation systems comes from the higher expectations society has surrounding living. Despite your lifestyle, you shouldn’t have to live in the cold, and if you’re not as knowledgeable about how HVAC systems work, troubleshooting repairs might be difficult, especially before winter.

But whether you notice the furnace won’t start right away or keeps shutting off intermittently, the problems can be shocking. Fortunately, preparing your home for the winter is simple as hiring a trained HVAC technician to come to look at any significant issues you might be having. Chances are, you have a new furnace, so the repair will be easier. But never hesitate to tackle the heating aspect of winter home renovation.

3. Install Weatherstripping Early

Weatherstripping refers to the materials you take to your windows and doors to prevent heat from escaping and cold air from entering. Weatherstripping may be a tedious process for new homeowners, but the advantage you’ll notice above others is the change to your utility bill.

Few changes to your home will have as much of an effect as weatherstripping. The issue you deal with is the small cracks and holes in your home’s structure that allow heat to escape. In severe cases, you may even be able to see the cracks in your home. Especially in the case of window damage.

While you’re installing weatherstripping, be sure to ensure you get a head start first. If you notice any issues with the weatherstripping, you can fix them earlier rather than wait until later. At the same time, don’t forget that the best weatherstripping job won’t have much effect if your roof is damaged and you haven’t fixed the problem.

Remember, the roofing industry’s size is $51.9 billion. That means there are plenty of professional roofers around who can help you get your roof repaired for an affordable price.

Now that you’re prepared for winter pat yourself on the back. Renovations and repairs aren’t easy when it comes down to preparing for the harshness of winter. From here on out, make sure you weatherstrip early for the future winters, and double-check your HVAV system to ensure it’s running efficiently. Everything will be okay when your roof is in good condition. Be sure to take these tips into consideration as winter approaches and you get ready for the excitement.