3 Ways to Turn Around Your Website’s Low Rankings

Rankings are a key factor when it comes to website traffic. Which is why, when they start to fall, we need to take action. There are many reasons why your rankings might drop but there are three ways you can turn them around and get your site back on track.

This article will provide you with some tips on how to improve your search engine rankings.

1. Make Sure You Have a Mobile-Friendly Website

The importance of mobile-friendly websites cannot be overstated. In fact, Google has announced that it will start penalizing websites that are not mobile-friendly.

To avoid this penalty, you need to make sure that your website is mobile-friendly. This means a responsive design and streamlined navigation for easy access on any device.

A responsive design ensures that your website will work on any device. This means it can be accessed easily on smartphones, tablets, laptops or desktop computers without having to change the layout in any way.

A responsive website will make sure that your website is optimized for all devices, which will help you achieve better rankings in search engines.

2. Optimize for Local Search

Local search is a powerful tool for small businesses. Local search optimization is a process that helps your website rank higher in the search engine results pages for relevant keywords and phrases that people would use when searching for your business or service in their area.

Some of the ways to optimize for local search include:

– Optimizing your website’s URL with a location name

– Optimizing your website’s title tag and meta description to include a location name

– Including keywords that are relevant to your business in your content, including location names

– Providing accurate information about the location of the business

It is always best to start with the basics. This includes updating your site’s metadata and using the right keywords in the title tags, meta descriptions, and content.

3. Hire an SEO Agency

The internet is a crowded place. There are billions of websites trying to rank for the same keywords, so it can be difficult to get your website to rank in the top positions.

It’s best to hire an SEO agency that has experience in ranking websites on Google and other search engines. They will use a variety of techniques to improve your website’s rankings, including link building and keyword research.

An SEO agency can help by making sure that all of the content on your site is engaging and relevant to what customers are searching for. They can also make sure that they have optimized all of the pages on your website so that they rank higher in search engines.

SEO agencies have the expertise and know-how to improve your site’s ranking on search engines results pages. They can also provide you with a number of other benefits such as:

-Improving your site’s conversion rate

-Increasing traffic and leads

-Building a strong brand image

-Boosting ROI through increased sales and conversions.