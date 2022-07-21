4 Basic SEO Tips to Apply to Your Company’s Website

It’s no secret that there are a lot of websites out there vying for attention. In fact, according to Internet Live Stats, there are over 1.8 billion websites operating globally. So, how can you ensure that your website stands out? One way is to ensure that it is optimized for search engines. This can be accomplished by following some simple SEO tips. Read on for some basic SEO tips you can apply to your website today.

1. Make Sure Your Website Is Mobile-Friendly

In today’s world, more and more people are using their mobile devices to access the internet. As such, it’s crucial that your website is designed to be viewed on a variety of different screen sizes. If your website isn’t mobile-friendly, you’re likely missing out on a lot of potential traffic.

To ensure your website is mobile-friendly, start by checking how it looks on different devices. Try viewing it on a smartphone, tablet, and desktop computer. If it doesn’t look good on all three, then you need to make some changes. There are a few ways you can make your website more mobile-friendly, such as by using responsive design or by creating a separate mobile version of your site.

2. Use Keywords Strategically

In order for your website to show up in search engine results, you need to make sure it contains the right keywords. Do some research to find out which keywords are most likely to be used by people who are interested in what you have to offer. Once you’ve identified some potential keywords, try to incorporate them into your website in a way that sounds natural. For example, you might want to use them in your website’s title, in the headers of your web pages, or in the body of your content.

Just be sure not to overdo it with the keywords. If you stuff too many of them into your website, it will come across as spammy and will actually hurt your ranking in search engine results.

3. Include Facts in Your Content

According to the National Floor Safety Institute, slips and falls are not only the number one cause of occupational injury for people aged 55 and above, but they are also the leading cause of workplace injuries and workers’ compensation claims. This would be a great fact to include in a blog post about personal injury law.

When writing content for your website, try to include some facts and statistics. This will not only help to make your content more interesting, but it can also help to improve your website’s ranking in search engine results. In general, search engines tend to favor websites that contain factual information over those that don’t. So, if you can find some relevant facts to include in your content, it’s definitely worth doing.

Just be sure that the facts you include are accurate and come from a reliable source. Otherwise, you could end up doing more harm than good.

4. Optimize Your Images

In addition to textual content, your website should also contain images. After all, people are more likely to remember information they see than information they just read. However, it’s not enough to simply add any old image to your website. You also need to ensure that your images are optimized for search engines.

To optimize an image, start by giving it a relevant file name. For example, if you’re writing a blog post about gardening tips, you might want to save your image as something like ‘gardening-tips.jpg.’ Finally, make sure your images are of a reasonable size. If they’re too large, they’ll take forever to load, which will frustrate visitors to your site. But if they’re too small, they won’t be high-quality and could make your website look unprofessional.

As a business owner, it is also important to ensure that in addition to optimizing your website for SEO, you are also taking the necessary steps to make your physical business location easy to find. This means having proper signage that is visible from the street and that includes your business name and contact information. Remember, according to research, 60% of people have stated that lack of signage kept them from entering a business. So, don’t let your business be one of them.

By following these simple SEO tips, you can help ensure that your website ranks high in search engine results and that potential customers can find your business easily.