4 Reasons Why You Should Consider Reroofing Your Home

Your roof is one of the most important structural components of your house. It serves both a functional and aesthetic purpose. This is why you need to invest a lot in your roof and adopt a lifestyle that enables you to take care of it. However, no matter how strict you keep up with your roof’s maintenance needs, there are times when you will need to invest in a reroof. This is basically the process of recovering or replacing an existing roof covering. Here are some reasons why you might consider reroofing.

Your Roof is Older than 20 Years

If your home is older and the roof has never been replaced, it might be time to start considering reroofing. In most instances, you should have records of when your roof was last replaced. The trace paperwork will help you calculate whether you need to reroof or not. Different types of roofing materials have different lifespans. However, in most instances, it’s a good idea to reroof when the existing roof is over 20 years old. This is because you don’t need to wait for your roof to totally give up before replacing it. Before you replace your roof, you need to get an estimate, and these usually depend on the style of roof and size. An average residential roof in the United States is 1600 sq. ft, so it’s best to figure out the size of yours because it can affect the total cost.

A Sagging Roof

This is one of the worst situations you can ever be in as far as your roof is concerned. If your roof is sagging, then you are in trouble. A sagging roof is a sign that your roof is about to tail, and it can even collapse. A lifestyle of living under such risks is not good. This is a pretty perilous situation. In some instances, it can be a sign that there are problems with your attic decking. The best way to deal with such a roofing problem is by nipping it in the bud. You can contact a contractor and have them inspect and reroof your house. Roofing replacements make up a huge section portion of the North American roofing market. They comprise about 90% of both the market’s volume and value.

Cracked, Curling or Missing Shingles

Are you having problems with cracked shingles? Fortunately, this is a roofing problem that’s quite easy to notice. If the shingles have edges that are turning upwards, it’s called cupping. On the other hand, shingles can have their middle rising while the edges remain flat. This is known as clawing. Regardless of what type of curling is taking place, your roof will likely start leaking soon. This is why you need to reroof before this happens. You must also be concerned if you start noticing cracked shingles in random spots on the roof. When this starts happening, you will usually start seeing shingle granules in the gutters. This is a sign that you have less than five years with your roof before it starts being a menace.

Granules can also be seen with newly installed roofs. However, this should never be a cause for alarm. Such granules are usually surplus from the work that was done on the roof. However, if this starts happening 15 years after the last roof installation, it’s a sign that you must replace your shingles.

Moss on The Roof

Moss is not just a cosmetic problem, it’s a serious roofing problem that can be a sign of trapped moisture. If you start noticing moss on your roof, it can be a sign that it’s time to reroof. Scrapping away the moss is an option, but it presents the risk of removing granules from the shingles, rendering them useless. If moss is a result of moisture, then your roof’s resilience could be at risk. Such roofs need to be replaced before they become an emergency. Before you can make a move to replace it, you need to first call in the roofing contractor and have them inspect the roof for you. If there are other options, they will discuss them with you.

These are some of the reasons why you need to reroof. If you aren’t sure what needs to be done, please contact a professional roofer. However, keep in mind that if you want to save money for your reroofing, you might need to adjust your lifestyle for a while and spend less.