4 Things to Look for When Considering Divorce

As you consider divorce, there are a lot of things you need to think about. Getting a divorce is a stressful, long process that requires a lot of focus, time, and energy. It can also have a big impact on your lifestyle. Here are some things to look for when you’re considering a divorce.

1. Is There a Reason?

Are you able to point to a specific reason why you want a divorce? Or is it more of a feeling? If you’re seriously thinking about getting a divorce, you should take some time to reflect on why you’re unhappy in your marriage. 19.2% of divorces are due to incompatibility, while 10.6% are the result of drug or alcohol abuse. Sometimes, just not wanting to be married anymore can be the answer to this question. You have to be honest with yourself if you want to have a clearer picture of why you’re getting a divorce.

2. Have You Tried to Fix It?

When you got married, you likely didn’t go into it expecting to get divorced. You likely planned a wedding that fit your lifestyle as part of the celebration. The average wedding has 131 guests. This amount of guests requires a lot of work when it comes to a wedding. If you’re considering ending your marriage, ask yourself if you’ve tried to fix the problems that are plaguing you. If you have not taken that step yet, then maybe you should try it. This doesn’t mean you shouldn’t get divorced, but if you’re willing to try, you might not need to call it quits just yet.

3. How Will Your Life Be Impacted?

Your marriage impacts many different aspects of your life. You’ve entwined your finances, relationships, and routines in ways that will have to be picked apart as you go through the divorce process. Consider how your lifestyle will be impacted. You’ll need to figure out your finances. If you have a lot of money, this could get complicated. After all, estate taxes are different for singles and married people. Anything over $10,860,000 for married couples and $5,430,000 for singles is subject to estate taxes. Of course, your life includes other things as well. How will your friendships be changed? Do you have children that will need to be cared for? Custody can get complicated as well. You’ll need to seriously consider the impact that divorce will have on your lifestyle. That way, you know that it is the right choice to make when you decide to do it.

4. Do You Want to Save Your Marriage?

This is different from asking yourself if you’ve tried to fix your relationship. You may have tried it already and decided it’s worth trying again. Or you might be done. This is a deeply personal question that only you can answer for yourself. This isn’t about your partner’s feelings or the practicalities of filing for divorce. This is about you, your feelings, and your future. Before you can file for divorce, you need to know that you don’t want to save your marriage. The last thing you want to do is get halfway through the proceedings and realize that you don’t want to break up with your spouse. Take a lot of time with this question and be completely honest with yourself. It will make the process much easier.

When you’re considering divorce, there are many things you need to consider before making it official. Your entire lifestyle is going to be impacted and you need to know if it is worth it. Take some time to consider these questions before you make any legal decisions.