4 Ways to Defend Yourself From Drunk Drivers

Drunk drivers are extremely dangerous. And while you can control your own lifestyle and alcohol use, you, unfortunately, cannot prevent others from driving under the influence. This is why you need to take measures to keep yourself safe from drunk drivers. Three million people are injured in motor vehicle accidents every year in the United States. Many times, these accidents involve drunk drivers. Take some time to prepare yourself before you drive. These tips four will help you defend yourself against drunk drivers on the road.

Give Reckless Drivers Space

If you see someone driving in a reckless manner, there is a good chance that they are drunk. In Arizona, 35% of fatal traffic accidents involve drunk drivers, so they are common. Look for things like swerving between lanes, speeding, and ignoring traffic signs and lights. If you can call the police safely, you should do so. But in order to protect yourself at that moment, you should make sure that you give that driver plenty of room. That way, their erratic movements won’t put you and your car in any danger.

Buckle Your Seatbelt

When you get into your car, take a second to make sure that your seatbelt is buckled before you drive anywhere. If you have passengers, make sure that their seat belts are buckled as well. That way, you are protected if you get into any kind of accident. Since drunk driving accidents are common, this will provide you with a level of protection if your car gets hit by a drunk driver on the road. Without seatbelts, you and your passengers are more likely to be seriously injured or killed. An unbuckled person can be tossed throughout the car or even ejected from the vehicle, which can kill them.

Be Extra Careful on Holidays

While drunk drivers are a possibility at any point in the year, they are even more common around certain holidays. Summer holidays and New Year’s Eve are some of the most dangerous times to be on the road because of drunk drivers. People drink at parties and decide that they are good to drive home. It’s, unfortunately, a common lifestyle, and many times they aren’t actually sober. In California, the legal blood alcohol limit is 0.08%. So even if they feel sober, they might be over that limit. If you are driving on holidays with a lot of drinking, especially late at night, you should be extra vigilant for drunk drivers. You are much more at risk of getting in an accident with one than you are on a typical day.

Be Careful at Intersections

Intersections can be dangerous even without the presence of a drunk driver. Since it is where various cars are trying to turn and interact with each other, there is a much better chance of a collision there than there is at other parts of the road. A drunk driver is unlikely to obey a stop sign or red light at an intersection. Or they’ll take bigger risks when it comes to illegal turns. Since you don’t know when you’ll end up dealing with a drunk driver on the road, you should always be careful at intersections. Go a little slower and pay close attention to everything around you. This will keep you safer from any accidents.

Driving can be dangerous, especially when there are drunk drivers out on the roads. Luckily, there are a few ways you can help defend yourself from them when you’re on the road. Take care of yourself and your passengers by always paying attention to what is going on around you and never forgetting to buckle up. Know which days and times are riskier and plan accordingly. This will help you stay safer and defend yourself from drunk drivers.