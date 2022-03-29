4 Ways to Feel Like You Have Your Life Together in Your 30s

Reaching your thirties can be a nerve-wracking experience. You might have thought you’d have everything figured out by this age, yet nothing seems to be falling into place. This is a common feeling, but that doesn’t mean you need to wallow in it. Instead, try to find ways to make yourself feel like you have your life together. You can do this in all different aspects of your life, using a mix of big and little decisions to get there. If you’re unsure where to start, here are four ways to feel like you have your life together in your thirties.

1. Have a Budget

No matter how much or how little money you have, you need a budget. That way, you can clearly see how much money you’re bringing in and where it is going. This will impact your lifestyle significantly. If you’re overspending, your budget will help you rein it in. However, you can also use a budget to improve your lifestyle as well. Once you know what you need, you’ll also know how much you have available to splurge. You can use that money for things like massages, which can help you cope with stress. 63% of people who got massages in 2021 said they did so for health and wellness reasons. Little things like an occasional massage can greatly improve your lifestyle and make you feel like you have it together. A budget allows you to do that.

2. Write Your Will

The last thing most people want to think about is their own death. But as you get older and get more responsibilities, you need to consider what will happen if and when you get sick or die. This is especially true if you have children or other people who rely on you. Get your will settled as soon as you can. Only 37% of seniors in America have end-of-life directives in place in case of sudden illness or death. By writing your plans and will in your thirties, you’ll have that covered much earlier than most.

3. Work Out Regularly

If you don’t already live an active lifestyle, now is the time to change that. Regular exercise is essential to your physical and mental health. Without it, you might not feel as energized and healthy as you could. Adults who exercise 30 minutes a day report feeling happier than those who do not. So set up a regular workout routine for yourself. Explore different types of exercise and find some that you enjoy doing. This will keep you motivated to continue working out in the future.

4. Set Goals

When you reach your thirties, you might have hit some of the major milestones of your life. Or you might not have. Either way, it is important to have goals in your life. These provide you with direction, helping you figure out where your life should go from here. A combination of small and large goals will give you multiple sources of motivation, as well as keep you busy. So take some time to look at your life and how you want it to change during your thirties. From there, figure out some realistic goals, set a deadline, and write them down.

Your thirties are an important decade for establishing your life. No matter what kind of life you want to lead, you need to have the foresight and motivation to achieve it. If you don’t feel like you have things together right now, there are ways to get there. Take these four tips into consideration and use them to get started. Then you can take your new goals and feel motivated and organized as you work toward them.