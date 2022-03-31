4 Ways to Grow Your Small Business in 2022

Running a small business is no easy feat, and sometimes it feels like there are not enough hours in the day to get all your work done. Fear not, young entrepreneur! 2022 has its fair share of challenges cut out for your business, but with a few simple tips, you can be on the road to growth and success. In this blog post, we’ll outline some helpful goals to increase your brand exposure and sales this year.

1. Boost Your Social Media Presence

Social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok are taking the world by storm right now, so take advantage of them. Sponsor influencers to promote your awesome product, and make your own branded account colorful and active. Investing in Facebook ads can bring in more customers than your website alone, and simply having an online presence will build a reputation for your business. If you have the budget, a social media manager is a hiring choice that could greatly boost your online sales.

2. Get Involved in Your Community

Local outreach is crucial in the growth of a small business. A business can rarely flourish without the right connections, exposure, and audience. If your small business is crafty, consider setting up a booth at local craft fairs. If your business is more in the culinary category, visit local coffee shops and explore potential partnerships. Get out there and meet people, and interest will build around your business.

3. Touch Up Your Branding

If you’ve been putting off changing your brand colors, or simply haven’t had the time to incorporate your branding guide into all of your communications, take some time to pay attention to your brand design details this year. Do a thorough website proofreading, switch up a packaging design style to match what’s trendy, or even do an entire whole brand overhaul.

4. Protect Your Work

In 2022, every business faces several new threats to their privacy and online files. Whether you run off of Microsoft Excel or a complicated online ordering system, it is crucial that you have proper tech services in place if something goes wrong. After all, even Amazon recently experienced the largest DDoS attack ever recorded, so how much more susceptible is your small business? Download a VPN, subscribe to a local and reliable IT company, and ensure that the software you are using has ample security measures set in place.

No matter what 2022 throws at your small business, make sure that you have the resources to face it head-on. Pour your time into community outreach, social media marketing, branding improvements, and online security. With a strong balance of branding, connections, and passion, your small business is sure to flourish this year.