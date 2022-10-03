4 Ways to Help Teens Increase Their Self-Confidence

If you have a teen at home, you should be aware of the importance of increasing their self-confidence. Doing so may help them improve the quality of their interactions with other people and thus upgrade their lifestyle. They will likely see the benefits of having better self-confidence for the rest of their lives, and that’s why you should help them as early as possible. Read on to see four ways in which you can help your teen increase their self-confidence and make a positive change in their lives.

1. Help Them Take Proper Care of Their Oral Health

The oral health of a person is extremely important throughout their life as it plays a major role in their overall physical health. It also has an effect on self-confidence because, with a bright, healthy smile, one is less likely to be shy about public interactions. Help your teen take proper care of their oral health by taking them to the dentist for regular checkups. You should also get them started on any treatment that’s prescribed for them as soon as possible. This will help them get done with it fast and they can move on to a lifestyle of bright and healthy smiles. Note that, for instance, the average length of time for which a person will need to wear braces is around two years. Getting your teen’s braces on early will help them feel more confident in their older years.

2. Encourage Them to Pursue Extracurricular Activities

Your teenager can improve their self-confidence if they get the chance to try their hand at an extracurricular activity that they love and succeed at it. This may be easier to do than you think since 82% of high schools around the nation currently offer core courses in theater, dance, and art. Find out what area your teen has an interest in and guide them on how to get started and enjoy the activity. Provide them with any necessities that they need and avail yourself to take them for practice and attend their recitals. When they see that you have a genuine interest in what they love doing, this may motivate them to do it even more and help them get more gratification out of it.

3. Teach Them to Be Assertive

It’s important to teach your teen how to be assertive from an early stage. Doing so may help them get what they want out of life, as they won’t be pushovers. It may also help them take charge of their mental health and thus enjoy a brighter future. If they have any mental health disorders like ADHD, which you’ll generally start seeing signs of between the ages of three and six years old, take them to see a professional. The earlier these issues are addressed, the better the chance you have to get them fully resolved.

4. Lead By Example

Finally, while your teen may be taller than you and have an opinion on everything, they still look up to you more than you realize. This means that you ought to set a good example for them and give them guidance on how to live more confidently. This will help you create a team-like relationship with them. This can help them feel more confident and have an easier time following your advice since they will see it in action. Boost your own confidence and you’ll have an easier time helping your teen to boost their own.

Use these four ways to help your teen improve their self-confidence. With patience and persistence, you may succeed and raise a well-rounded, confident adult who isn’t afraid to take calculated risks and make their own decisions in life.