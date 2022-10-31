5 Basic Legal Tips to Protect Yourself Daily

Protecting your lifestyle and your liberty starts with following some basic legal tips. In your day-to-day life, you may not realize how close you come to having legal problems. You may be thinking that your lifestyle is designed to avoid problems with the law, but no matter how careful you are there are always risks. These five tips will ensure that you are protecting your lifestyle from trouble with the law.

Protect Yourself Online

Anyone that uses social media should be taking certain precautions so they don’t get caught up in the web of scams on social media. Don’t join any groups that you are not personally familiar with. A lot of unsavory types start groups on social media that seem innocuous, but they are a cover for some seedy activities. You do not want to get caught being a member when an investigation of the group begins by the FBI or another government agency. Keep your wits about you.

Keep Good Financial Records

There has been an increase of 500% in incarcerations since 1982. In fact, there are over 2 million Americans in jail and prisons in the United States. Your lifestyle may not be putting you in the direct line of potential jail time, but there are a lot of innocent people that go to jail because they could not prove that they did not do what they were accused of, including ripping off the IRS.

Keep good financial records to avoid legal problems If you are ever accused of anything that is a financial issue you will be able to prove your innocence. Please do not think it can not happen to you, there are a lot of people incarcerated that felt the same way.

Walk Away Before You Strike

Let’s say you and your partner are on the verge of separating. Your lifestyle has never included any violence. However, this is a very heated breakup. Your partner threw out some of your things, you think they did it on purpose. You retaliate by grabbing some of their things and threatening to throw them away. You get into a minor scuffle. The next day you are served with a restraining order. About 90% of petitions for restraining orders for domestic violence-related incidents according to the DOJ are granted.

The restraining order may not stand up in court, but in the meantime, you cannot enter the residence without a police escort. The best way to handle any situation that is escalating is to walk away before the police are involved. Don’t let your temper get the best of you.

Don’t Wait To File A Claim

If you are injured in any type of accident, don’t sit on the claim. File the claim as soon as possible. Hire a lawyer and get the ball rolling right away. There is an end date for filing accident claims. If you do not act it is very likely that you will lose out. About 95% of accident claims are settled without going to trial, but you have to have your claim in on time.

Get Legal Help When You Need It

It doesn’t matter how well-versed you are in the law or how sure you are of your rights, if you have been accused of any crime, hire a lawyer. If you get a speeding ticket, hire a lawyer. If you get a civil summons, hire a lawyer. Protecting your lifestyle is essential, but trying to navigate the legal system on your own is not the best choice. A lawyer can help you to manage all types of legal problems and questions.

If you need legal help or have a legal question don’t hesitate to ask a lawyer. Connect with a lawyer that can help you protect your lifestyle and provide the legal advice you need.