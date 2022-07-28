5 Budget-Friendly Renovation Ideas

Home renovations must not always be expensive to do, as not all of them are created equal. If you’re wondering what some of the more affordable home improvements you could do are, read on. Outlined are five renovation ideas that are budget-friendly and that will still have a positive impact on your home.

1. Sealing the Doors and Windows

One of the best renovations to take on is to seal your home’s doors and windows. This can be done by performing a thorough visual inspection of your home. Once you have done it, you should identify any areas with cracks and gaps that may be leaking treated air from your home. These can leave you with a bigger energy bill than you need to pay at the end of the month. The heat that is lost and gained through the windows, according to the United States Department of Energy, is responsible for between 20% and 35% of residential energy use. This is an amount of money that you would be better off saving than losing to the environment in a literal sense.

2. Minor Kitchen Remodels

The kitchen is a space in every home that’s very widely used and that has numerous potential upgrades to make. While some of these upgrades are extensive and can cost quite a lot, others are minor and can be done fast and affordably. Some ideas of minor kitchen upgrades you can make include changing the backsplash, adding new trim, and replacing knobs on the cabinets and knobs. These may seem small, but they will have a big impact on the final look of your kitchen so you should give them some thought.

3. Changing the Garage Door

If your garage has had the same door for a long time and you feel like it looks old and doesn’t function as well as it should, you can change it. This alone can give your home a serious boost of curbside appeal and make it look like you have done a bigger project. It will also improve the convenence4 and safety that you enjoy at home as the new door will work a lot better than an aged one. If your garage door has reached 20 years, remember that according to Raynor, this is the typical lifespan of a garage door. If it’s maintained well, it could last for much longer than this so keep up with regular maintenance once you get a new garage door and you will enjoy your investment for a longer time.

4. Painting the Interior

A simple coat of paint can transform any space if done right, so this is a potential home improvement that you may want to think about. Paint is often affordable to buy, as are the tools and equipment that you would need if you were to do it yourself. If you would rather avoid the process of doing it yourself, you can look for a local painter who will be able to paint your home fast and professionally. Make sure that the painter you choose has the experience and ask them for a quote beforehand. When you do this, it may become easier for you to upgrade your lifestyle with a fresh look in your home.

5. Cleaning and Repairing the Roof

Finally, while roofing replacement is often a project that calls for a sizable investment, a roof repair need not be expensive. As long as your roof has not reached the end of its lifespan and it doesn’t have extensive damage to it, you can get away with simply doing repairs. The typical American homeowner, according to the 2019 Cost vs. Value Report by Remodeling, spends $22,636 on a new midrange quality asphalt shingle roof. This new roof increases the value of the home by $15,427 on average or 68% of the investment cost.

These five renovation ideas are budget-friendly enough to attempt to do by yourself. They can improve your home’s value and afford you a great lifestyle upgrade all without leaving a noticeable dent in your finances.