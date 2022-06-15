5 Reasons Your Septic Tank Needs Regular Maintenance

According to IBIS World, the United States’ Septic, Drain, and Sewer Cleaning Services market is projected to hit 5 billion in 2022. This is because your septic tank is a vital part of your home’s plumbing system. Without it, sewage would back up into your home and cause serious health hazards. While septic tanks are durable, they require regular maintenance to function properly. Here are five reasons why your septic tank needs regular maintenance.

1. To Prevent Sewage Backup

A sewage backup is the number one reason why you need to maintain your septic tank. If your septic tank is not maintained, it can lead to a buildup of sludge and scum. This can eventually cause the tank to overflow and sewage to back up into your home. Regular maintenance will help to prevent this from happening.

A sewage backup is not only a health hazard, but it can also cause extensive damage to your home. And given that approximately 37% of all homeowners in the United States have experienced water damage in their homes, it’s clear that this is a serious problem.

2. To Avoid Costly Repairs

Another reason to maintain your septic tank is to avoid costly repairs. If you neglect your septic tank, it will eventually lead to problems that will be expensive to repair. For example, if the sludge and scum build up too much, it can clog the drain field. This will require professional help to fix and can cost thousands of dollars.

Again, lack of maintenance could also cause the septic tank to crack or collapse. This is even more expensive to repair and can cause extensive damage to your home’s foundation. So, while it may seem like septic tank maintenance is an unnecessary expense, it’s actually a very wise investment.

3. To Prolong the Life of Your Septic Tank

Another benefit of septic tank maintenance is that it will prolong the life of your septic tank. A well-maintained septic tank can last for decades. However, if you neglect it, you may need to replace it much sooner. This is because the small issues that are ignored will eventually turn into big problems that cannot be fixed.

In addition, proper maintenance will also help to prevent rust and corrosion. This can weaken the septic tank and lead to leaks. Not only will regular maintenance prolong the life of your septic tank, but it will also help to keep it in good condition.

4. It’s Good for the Environment

Regular septic tank maintenance is also good for the environment. This is because it prevents sewage from leaking into the ground. If this happens, it can contaminate the groundwater and soil. This can lead to serious health problems for people and animals. In addition, sewage contains harmful bacteria that can pollute rivers and lakes. This can damage plant and animal life and make the water unsafe for human use. By having your septic tank regularly maintained, you can help protect the environment and keep the waterways clean.

5. It Ensures Your System Is Working Optimally

Another reason to maintain your septic tank is to ensure your system works optimally. Over time, the different parts of your septic system can become clogged or damaged. This can lead to a decrease in the performance of your system. In such cases, you will start to notice issues such as slow drains, bad odors, and even sewage backups.

To avoid this, homeowners should have their drains cleaned every 18 to 22 months. This will help to remove any buildup that has occurred and ensure your system is working properly.

Furthermore, it’s important to have your septic tank pumped every three to five years, depending on the number of people living in your home and your lifestyle. This will remove the sludge and scum from the bottom of the tank, so it doesn’t have a chance to build up. By having your septic tank regularly maintained, you can be sure it’s working optimally and efficiently.

There are many reasons why regular septic tank maintenance is important. It’s important to be proactive and have your septic system regularly serviced to avoid any major problems. If you have any questions or concerns, be sure to contact a professional septic company.