5 Signs It’s Time to Bring Your Car to the Auto Shop

In the hustle and bustle of the average lifestyle, a person can forget that their car needs regular maintenance, just like everything else. Only once they begin to hear that dreaded strange noise will they remember they’ve been forgetting to change their oil for the last ten months! Auto mechanics are equipped to repair engines, brakes, and climate control systems, so they’re the ideal choice to resolve your car troubles. Here are six important signs that it’s time to get into a trusted auto shop before your car goes kaput.

1. Strange Noises

The most noticeable sign that your car has a problem is out-of-place noises, including running louder than usual, ticking, grinding, or anything else out of the ordinary. Noises like these usually indicate a problem with one of the car’s moving parts, such as the engine or steering assembly. It’s wise to get the car in as soon as possible since these issues are likely to worsen with time.

2. Wobbly or Difficult Steering

If your car has suddenly started shaking at higher speeds or if it becomes extremely difficult to turn, it suggests an issue with the steering system. It could be anything from a power steering fluid leak to a faulty tie rod. A car in this condition is unsafe to drive long distances and may leave you stranded or worse.

3. Odors From the Vents

If there is an unusual scent coming from your ventilation system, you need to get into a shop as soon as possible and keep driving to a minimum. Exhaust can come into the car’s cabin through the AC vent, which is extremely toxic. Other potential causes include burning oil or issues with the HVAC system itself.

4. Smoke From the Exhaust

If the car’s exhaust releases clouds of smoke when pressing the gas, you have a problem! Although the color of the exhaust can hint at the issue, it’s best to take the car to a professional mechanic to protect against making costly mistakes. Additionally, a professional will use a machine to read codes from the car’s computer system. This will give them detailed information about your car.

5. Lights and Malfunctions

Dashboard lights mean your car’s onboard computer has detected a problem, although not all mean a large repair is necessary. Depending on the light, the issue could range from the engine overheating to brake failure. Additionally, if your car has a built-in computer with a screen, any malfunction with it is cause for concern. A small problem could be indicative of a larger one. Even though the U.S. Department of Agriculture invested roughly $85 million in rural internet connectivity in 2015, odds are you will not be in one of these serviced areas if your onboard internet fails due to a computer malfunction. The onboard computer is responsible for all types of things in a vehicle, so it’s important to keep it in the best possible shape.

All in all, there is a multitude of issues that mean that it’s time to take your car to a mechanic. The best ways to avoid serious issues are to stay on top of regular maintenance and drive responsibly. Cars naturally degrade over time, so if you notice any of the issues mentioned above, make a wise choice and get it into a trusted auto shop before the issue makes the car undrivable.