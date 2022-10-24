5 Simple Ways You Can Improve Your Home’s Energy Efficiency

Everyone should aim to improve their lifestyle and make it more sustainable. One of the ways in which you can do this is by improving your home’s energy efficiency and minimizing the carbon footprint you leave on the environment. Doing this will also help you to save money and thus live a more affordable lifestyle as a plus. If you’d like to know how you can reap these benefits by improving your home’s efficiency, read on for five helpful tips.

1. Get Energy-Efficient Appliances

One of the best ways for you to improve your home’s energy efficiency is by getting energy-efficient appliances when you go to buy new ones. Check to make sure that they have a good energy rating and they’ll run more efficiently on less power. When you get these appliances, remember that you shouldn’t stop there. You also need to maintain them well in order to get the maximum efficiency and savings out of them. For example, replacing a dirty and clogged filter with a fresh, clean one can lower the energy consumption of your air conditioner by between 5% and 15%.

2. Use Solar Power

Solar power is as clean as you can get as pertains to energy use around your home. That said, it’s a good idea to install a solar system for use in your home, and you’ll have improved your sustainable lifestyle by a considerable degree. Check with the local solar power professionals in your area to find out if there’s a grant or funding program available in your area. This could make it extremely affordable for you to get solar power, so it’s in your best interests to have a look at the options available to you. Being off the grid has many other benefits as well, as you can be fully in charge of your home’s energy.

3. Switch to Energy-Efficient Windows

If your home has single-pane windows that are drafty, you may be paying a lot more money for energy than you need to. This is because the heat gained and lost through the windows is responsible for 25% to 30% of the energy used in heating and cooling a residential space. With energy-efficient windows, all of this is energy that you stand to save in your home. This upgrade may call for a reasonable amount of money at the start, but it’s going to be well worth it over time.

4. Get LED Bulbs

LED light bulbs are another consideration that you should make if you want to improve your home’s energy efficiency. This is because they give out less heat while they’re on and also need less energy to keep on. They have a longer lifespan to boot, so you can make savings in terms of replacing them less frequently than you would need to replace regular bulbs. All things considered, LED bulbs are the most energy-efficient option for lighting your home.

5. Service Your Appliances

Last but not least, regularly servicing your home’s appliances is an amazing way to curb your energy use. This is because appliances that have been serviced will operate at maximum efficiency, which needs less energy to keep running. For example, a furnace that’s well maintained can last between 15 and 20 years, but if annual maintenance is done and repairs are worked on diligently, it can have an even longer lifespan. That said, make sure you know technicians who can service your appliances and stay up to date with the required tasks to save yourself some money.

With these five simple actions, you can improve your home’s energy efficiency. Teach your family the same so that if you have kids, they can grow to be conscious of their energy use and be aware of some of the ways they can conserve it and make savings. You’ll have imparted beneficial life skills to them as well as all those with whom you interact.