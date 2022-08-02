5 Steps to Take to Ensure Your Business Is up to Code

When you’re running a business, there are many things to keep track of, from keeping your inventory stocked to ensuring your employees are happy. But one thing you can’t afford to forget is making sure your business is up to code. Depending on the type of business you’re running, there may be a lot of different codes and regulations you need to adhere to. And if you’re not up-to-date, you could face serious consequences. Not only could you be fined, but you could also put your customers at risk. So how can you make sure your business is up to code? Keep reading to find out.

1. Know the Codes That Apply to Your Business

The first step to ensuring your business is up-to-code is knowing which codes apply to your specific business. Depending on the type of business you’re running, there may be different codes and regulations you need to follow. For example, if you’re running a food service business, you’ll need to ensure you follow all the food safety regulations. Do your research and familiarize yourself with the codes that apply to your business. That way, you can make sure you’re following them correctly.

2. Understand the Local Fire Codes

One type of code that all businesses need to be aware of is the local fire code. Fire codes are put in place to help prevent fires and protect people in the event of a fire. Ensure you understand your area’s fire codes and that your business is compliant. This includes things like having working smoke detectors and fire extinguishers, as well as having an evacuation plan in place.

In addition, according to the NFPA25, your fire protection system should be inspected and tested regularly by a professional to ensure it’s up to date and working properly. The testing and inspections are done monthly, quarterly, semi-annually, annually, and in 5-year and 10-year cycles, depending on what is being tested.

3. Schedule an Electrical System Inspection

Another important inspection you’ll need to schedule is an electrical inspection. This is especially important if your business uses a lot of electricity or if you have older wiring. During an electrical inspection, a professional will check your wiring to ensure it’s up to current code and that there are no potential hazards. Remember, according to the Electrical Safety Foundation International, up to 80% of surges in both homes and businesses originate from internal sources.

And while you’re at it, you should also have your electrical system serviced by a professional every few years. This includes checking the breaker box and ensuring all the connections are tight. You should also consider installing surge protectors to help protect your electrical system from power surges.

4. Get Your Heating and Cooling System Inspected

This is important because, according to the CDC, poor indoor air quality can lead to various health problems, including respiratory infections, headaches, and fatigue. To help prevent these problems, ensure your heating and cooling system is inspected and serviced regularly. This includes things like changing the air filters and getting the ductwork cleaned. In addition, you should also ensure your office or workspace has proper ventilation.

5. Have Your Structure Inspected

Did you know that a building’s foundation accounts for 8 to 15% of the overall cost of construction? That’s why it’s important to ensure your foundation is in good condition. You should have a professional inspect your foundation at least once every few years to ensure there are no cracks or other problems. In addition to this, you should also have your roof inspected regularly. This will help to prevent any water damage or leaks.

Another part of your structure you’ll need to inspect is the plumbing. This includes checking for leaks and ensuring the pipes are in good condition. In addition, you should also have your building inspected for things like mold and asbestos. These are both serious health hazards and can cause various problems if they’re not taken care of.

Following these steps can help ensure your business is up to code and running safely. And don’t forget that codes and regulations can change over time, so it’s important to stay up-to-date. And if you’re ever unsure, always err on the side of caution and consult with a professional.