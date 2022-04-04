5 Things to Consider When Buying a Motorcycle Online

If you’re in the market for a new motorcycle, you may be considering purchasing one online. While there are certainly some benefits to buying a bike online – namely, a wider selection of models to choose from – there are also some potential risks. Here are five things to keep in mind if you’re thinking about buying a motorcycle online.

1. Make Sure You’re Dealing With a Reputable Seller

When buying a motorcycle online, it’s important to only deal with reputable sellers. Unfortunately, there are a lot of scammers out there who will try to take advantage of unsuspecting buyers. So, before you finalize any purchase, be sure to do your research on the seller and check for reviews from other customers.

One way to protect yourself from scams is to only purchase motorcycles through reputable online marketplaces, like eBay or Craigslist. These sites have built-in protections against scammers, and they also allow you to review the seller’s credentials before making a purchase.

Another way to protect yourself is to use a payment service like PayPal. PayPal offers buyer protection, which means you can get your money back if you don’t receive the bike or if it’s not as described.

Pro Tip for Sellers: More than 90% of potential buyers never go past the first search results page. So, if you want to sell your motorcycle online, it’s important to make sure your listing is at the top of the search results.

2. Compare Prices

It’s important to compare prices before you buy a motorcycle online. This is especially true if you’re looking for a used bike, as there can be a wide range of prices for the same model.

To get the best deal, start by searching for local inventory. In any case, almost half (46%) of all Google searches are for local information. This shows that people are more likely to buy locally. You can also use price comparison websites to get a sense of the average price for a particular model.

Keep in mind that you may have to pay shipping costs, so make sure to factor that into your final calculations. It’s also important to be aware of any taxes or import duties that may apply when you receive the bike. These can add significantly to the cost of the motorcycle, so be sure to factor them in when you’re comparing prices.

3. Read the Description Carefully

When buying a motorcycle online, it’s important to read the description carefully. This is especially true if you’re buying a used bike, as the bike’s condition can vary significantly from one seller to the next.

Be sure to ask the seller questions if there are any aspects of the bike that are unclear or if you have any concerns. It’s also a good idea to request photos of the bike from different angles so that you can get a better idea of its condition.

If you’re buying a new bike, read the warranty information carefully. Some warranties may not cover damage that occurs during shipping, so it’s important to be aware of this before you make your purchase.

4. Ask About the Documents

When buying a motorcycle online, it’s important to ask about the documents that come with the bike. This is especially true if you’re buying a used bike, as you’ll want to make sure that all of the necessary paperwork is in order.

The most important document is the title, which proves ownership of the bike. Remember to ask if the title is ‘clear.’ This means that there are no liens or other restrictions on the title. If there are any, you’ll need to clear them before registering the bike.

Other documents may include the registration, the bill of sale, and the warranty. Be sure to ask the seller for copies of all of these documents so that you can review them before making your purchase. If you’re buying a new bike, you’ll also need to get the title transferred into your name. The seller should be able to help you with this process.

5. Get the Appropriate Safety Gear

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, there were 5,172 fatal motorbike accidents in 2017. This was a 3% decrease from the previous year. One of the best ways to reduce your risk of being in a fatal accident is to wear the appropriate safety gear. This includes a helmet, gloves, boots, and protective clothing. When buying a motorcycle online, be sure to ask the seller about the availability of safety gear. If they don’t have any available, you may want to consider buying it from a different seller. It’s also important to check the size of the gear to make sure that it will fit you properly.

There are several things to consider when buying a motorcycle online. You can ensure that you’re making a safe and informed purchase by following these tips. Remember, as fun as the biker lifestyle is, always wear your safety gear.