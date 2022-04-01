Your wedding day is one of the most important days of your life. It’s a day when you come together with your closest family and friends to celebrate your love and commitment to each other. But it’s also a day filled with stress and anxiety. You’re worried about everything going well and whether you’ll be able to pull off the perfect wedding. Here are five things you’ll be glad you did on your wedding day.

1. Hire a Handy Wedding Planner

According to The Knot, 27% of couples who marry hire a wedding/event planner, with the most sought-after service being the day-of planners. A professional wedding planner can take care of all the details of your wedding for you. They’ll work with you to create a custom wedding plan that fits your budget and style, and then they’ll take care of everything from booking vendors to setting up the reception hall.

A wedding planner can take a lot of the stress and anxiety out of planning your wedding. They’ll handle all the logistics so you don’t have to, and they’ll be there to help with any problems that come up on the wedding day. They also know all the best vendors in town, so you’ll get the best deals on everything from catering to photography.

2. Choose a Wedding Menu You Love

One of the most important decisions you’ll make when planning your wedding is what food to serve. You want to choose a menu that everyone will love, but you also want to make sure it fits your lifestyle and budget.

If you’re a vegan or gluten-free, you’ll want to choose a wedding menu that fits your dietary restrictions. If you’re on a tight budget, you may want to choose a buffet-style reception instead of a sit-down dinner. And if you’re a foodie, you’ll want to choose a menu with lots of interesting and unique dishes. Just remember that it is you and your future spouse’s day, so pick menu items that interest the two of you most!

3. Get Waxed

In the first six months of 2019, over 6.97 million people in the United States used waxing services four or more times. This is because waxing is a great way to remove unwanted hair from your body. It’s more affordable than laser hair removal, and it lasts longer than shaving.

It also makes your skin smoother and less prone to irritation. If you’re getting married in the summer, it’s good to get your waxing done at least a week before the wedding. That way, you’ll have plenty of time for any redness or irritation to fade. Waxing is also a great way to prepare for your honeymoon. You’ll be less likely to get razor burn or ingrown hairs, and you won’t have to worry about shaving during the entire trip.

4. Arrange Transportation

Transportation is another important detail you’ll need to take care of before your wedding day. It is the only way to ensure that you and your guests can get to and from the wedding venue without any problems.

If you’re getting married in a city, you’ll need to arrange for transportation for your guests. This could be anything from a shuttle bus to a private car service. If you’re getting married out of town, you’ll need to arrange transportation for your guests to and from the airport or train station.

You may also want to consider hiring a limo or party bus for the wedding reception. This is a great way to get around town and have fun with your guests. This is a critical wedding checklist item because having arranged transportation will take a load of stress off your back; you won’t have to worry about wedding guests getting lost or driving while impaired after the reception.

5. Eat a Healthy Diet

The weeks leading up to your wedding are not the time to indulge in junk food. You need to eat a healthy diet so you’ll look and feel your best on your big day.

Eating a balanced diet will give you energy and help you avoid getting bloated or sick. It’s also important to drink plenty of water to stay hydrated. Ensure you take enough fruits and vegetables or their supplements to ensure your body has the nutrients it needs. Remember, something like banana powder has about 75% more potassium, fiber, sugar, and calories than a fresh banana. Finding yummy products that interest you and will fit into your diet well will be your best bet!

Try combining a healthy diet with an active lifestyle for even better results. This will help you burn off any excess calories and help you look your best on the big day.

These are just a few of the things you’ll need to take care of before your wedding day. By planning ahead, you’ll be able to relax and enjoy your big day without any stress or anxiety. So, start planning now and make sure everything is taken care of!