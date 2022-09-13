5 Tips for Throwing a Welcome Fall Bash

Fall is an amazing season, with the colors changing and an amazing atmosphere all around. That said, you may want to throw a bash to welcome fall and enjoy it with your friends and family. Outlined below are five tips that you can use to throw a bash that you won’t forget for a long time to welcome the season in style.

1. Hire a DJ

A party is rarely complete without some good music, so you should consider hiring a DJ to help with this. A good DJ may be a bit expensive to hire, so you can look for a moderately-priced one who will charge a reasonable amount and still deliver well. They don’t have to be extremely experienced and well-known, because these are some of the qualities that will make them charge more money. Keep in mind that 64% of people in a survey said that they listen to pop music. This makes it the most popular music genre in the world. To be safe, look for a DJ who is familiar with some trendy and fun pop music so that you can deliver what a majority of your guests are likely to enjoy.

2. Carve Some Pumpkins

To make the party feel true to fall, you can hold a pumpkin carving competition. Look for some affordable pumpkins that are a good size, making sure that you have some to spare. Remember that the point of it all is to have a nice time and not to get award-winning results. That said, aim for fun more than perfection and let your guests do as they please. This will give you all a great time, and people can carry their creations home to display them proudly as the season wears on.

3. Cook Seasonal Recipes

As for food, the average size of a party that a caterer has is usually anywhere from 100 to 250 people. Depending on how many people your fall party is set to have, you could either hire a caterer or prepare the food that you want to eat yourselves. This could be a part of the event, especially if your guests love cooking or are open to doing so at the party.

4. Play Some Games

To liven things up, you can set up some games for your guests to play. From indoor games like board games and video games to games that you can play outdoors like soccer, there are many options available to choose from. You can borrow ideas from the lifestyle of the majority of your guests so that you set up something that will resonate with everyone or at least a majority of the people at your party. Get all the supplies that you need ahead of time!

5. Celebrate With Booze

If there are no teetotalers on your guest list, a fun party may include some booze. From wine to beer, there are plenty of options from which you can choose. If you live in California, for example, which is the fourth largest wine producer in the world after France, Spain, and Italy, you may have many options to choose from. This means that you can either order in or head out to a winery in your area where you can take part in some wine tasting.

These five ideas should enable you to plan and throw an amazing welcome fall party. It will set the tempo for an amazing season to follow, so give it your best and make some memories!