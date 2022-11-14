5 Ways to Avoid Accidents on the Road

Auto accidents can have a number of far-reaching implications. Because of this, it’s important to do your best to make sure that you’re not likely to have an accident on the road. Read on to see five ways in which you can go about doing this and enjoy a considerably safer lifestyle as a driver.

1. Service Your Car Regularly

First and foremost, you’re only as safe as the condition of your car. This means that you must make sure that your car is in a good state every time you need to drive somewhere. The easiest and most effective way for you to do this is to service your car as often as the manufacturer suggests. Driving a serviced car that’s been maintained well will enable you to have better control over it while on the road. You’ll also be able to handle roads made of different materials that are in different conditions. This includes roads made from roughly 80% of removed asphalt materials which, according to the Federal Highway Administration, are reused in highway applications.

2. Follow the Road Rules

Next, remember that all road rules have a good reason for their existence, and adhere to them. When you see a speed limit sign, don’t drive at higher speeds than it states. If there’s a zebra crossing, stay aware of the environment so that you don’t harm innocent pedestrians. When you follow the rules of the road, you not only lower the chances of being arrested and charged, but you also improve your safety while on the road.

3. Avoid Distractions While Driving

Another important thing that you have to do while you drive is to avoid distractions. Make sure that things such as your mobile device are set on silent or that you have a hands-free means of interacting with it. Limit this interaction by as much as you can so that there’s a lower risk of being distracted. This applies to everyone, whether they’re on a job hunt as part of the 30% of people actively seeking a job or if they’re among the 70% of passive talent not actively looking for a job in the global workforce.

4. Don’t Tailgate

This tip is an important one to follow even if you’re in a rush to get to where you’re going. Driving too close behind another driver can have terrible consequences. This is because you’ll be unable to react in time if something happens with the car in front of you. Always allow at least one car length between you and the driver ahead of you. Doing this will give you ample time to react safely to any situation that arises. There’s also a higher chance of getting into an accident if you tailgate while you’re distracted, even for a minor second, and this is why it’s crucial to avoid driving close behind another driver.

5. Don’t Drive While Under the Influence

Finally, never drive while you’re under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Doing this exposes you to all kinds of risks, from causing an accident to getting charged and even arrested for DUI offenses. Note that almost a quarter of all the DUI arrests in 2013 in California were in Los Angeles County. The high risk that comes with driving while under the influence makes it a better call for you to find an alternative means of getting around if you end up intoxicated.

In these five ways, you can improve your safety while driving and live a generally better lifestyle. Keep them in mind and you may become a role model to the people around you who’ll want to emulate you and enjoy safer driving.