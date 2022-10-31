5 Ways to Keep Your Home Property Safe

It’s important to make sure that your home and property are safe at all times, given the magnitude of the investment that your home is. That said, there are measures that you can take to make sure that your home is safe and that there’s minimal likelihood of something going wrong. Here are five of those measures to help you secure your home and enjoy living a lifestyle that’s more stress-free.

1. Install a Fire Safety System

It’s important to install a fire safety system for your home because of the serious risk posed by fire. Doing this can help you keep your family safe and protect your property as well. Remember that if you have fire sprinklers, according to a recent study done by the NFPA, you reduce the risk of fire deaths by over 60%. This makes it worth it to install a fire safety system and inspect it regularly to make sure that it works as it should.

2. Install Lighting Outdoors

You need to have ample lighting outdoors in order to make sure that your home is more secure. Apart from lending anesthetic benefits to your outdoor spaces, lighting can help deter would-be criminals as they’ll know there’s a higher chance of being spotted and identified if they attempt anything. Pick strategic spots to add lights to your home’s compound in order to eliminate any dark potential hideouts. With LED lights, you won’t experience an increase in your energy usage. They’ll also be better for the environment than regular lights, so this is a great way to make sure that your home is safe while still being sustainable.

3. Inspect the Exterior Walls

Your home’s exterior walls need to be in good shape, so you need to inspect the structure. Check for gaps, cracks, bulges, bends, and any other signs of trouble. Catching a problem with your home’s walls early enough can help you to remedy it early enough that it won’t be a risk to you and your family. Note that the most common materials for exterior walls on homes, according to data from the Census Bureau’s Survey of Construction or SOC in 2018, were stucco and vinyl siding. These two stood at 26% each in terms of use, while brick veneer or brick was 21%, and fiber cement siding like Hardiboard or Hardiplank was 20%.

4. Secure Your Wi-Fi Network

While securing the physical part of your home, don’t forget about the digital one. This is because the Wi-Fi system in your home is a doorway into your private information such as your financial details. If your home security system is connected to your Wi-Fi, it may be an easy way for criminals to gain access to your home. Take steps such as securing your router and setting strong passwords. Use a firewall and use a VPN as well, in order to make sure that your entire home is fully protected.

5. Install a Fence

Last but not least, it’s a good idea for you to install a fence around your home. This can help you to maintain your privacy and also keep out uninvited guests. You’ll enjoy a more peaceful and calm compound to boot since a solid wood fence can reduce wind flow by an impressive 50%. Get the right material for your fence and take care of it so that you can keep it in a good state for a long time to come.

In these five ways, you can give your lifestyle a boost and improve the safety of your home and property. The money that you spend on doing so will be money that’s well-spent and that can afford you more peace of mind while allowing your family to enjoy their lives to the fullest.