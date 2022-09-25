5 Ways to Maintain Your Yard This Winter

If gardening is an important part of your lifestyle, it can be hard to deal with the end of the growing season blues, but there are still things you can do. Just because the growing season is over does not mean you have to give up your out-in-the-yard lifestyle. Here are five things you can do this winter to take care of your yard so that it’s ready for winter and next spring.

1. Keep Mowing

All the experts agree that a nicely landscaped yard can add 14% to the value of your home. Keeping your yard mowed until the snow flies is a great way to keep your yard looking great. Of course, it will also help in the spring when your yard is free of long tangled-up grass that has become impacted by snow and ice.

It may feel a little strange to mow when the fall wind is blowing, but it will help you enjoy your outdoor lifestyle, and it is really good for the lawn. Stop mowing after the snow falls or after the first hard frost.

2. Keep Watering

Watering your lawn can get in the way of your other lifestyle activities because it does take time, but just because you have put away the pool floats, it does not mean your lawn does not need to be watered. You can cut back on the number of times a week you water once the weather has cooled, but during dry spells, you should still be watering your lawn to keep it healthy.

Established lawns need an inch of water per week. Newer lawns need more water. If it has not rained in a while, you should water your lawn. Even if you are like the 22 million other Americans according to the National Landscape Association that pays for lawn care, you still need to water.

3. Mulch The Gardens

If gardening is your lifestyle, you have plenty of gardens to take care of. Throw down some mulch this winter to protect the sensitive root systems of newly planted plants. If you added a few new plants this season, cover them with mulch so that they can easily survive the winter. One of the major mistakes that people who live the gardening lifestyle make, is they wait too long to take action to protect their plants.

Check with your agricultural extension office in your county to learn about predicted frost dates. Acting before the first “killing” frost will ensure that your plants will emerge in the spring.

4. Trim and Prune

Winter is a great time to trim and prune perennials, trees, and shrubs. Using the right tools will make the job easier. Pruning dead wood from plants will ensure that they do not waste any of their energy during the winter. It will help you to have the best blooms in the spring.

Keeping your plants, trees and shrubs pruned and trimmed will also help you to keep them in shape. If you are like most people that live the caring for the yard lifestyle, you like things a certain way in your yard. Keeping up with pruning will help to keep things the way you like them.

5. Plant Bulbs

Late fall and early winter are great times to plant bulbs, but it is a terrible time to over-seed the lawn. You can fertilize your lawn but wait until spring to plant any new grass. Planting bulbs now will give you a beautiful spring show of early bloomers.

Your yard is an extension of your home. Your home is your biggest investment. The average down payment for a home is about $7,000 per $100,000 or 7% of the home’s value. Your yard can add to the value of your home. Keeping your yard in great shape requires a four-season approach. Try these five things to do this winter to improve your yard.