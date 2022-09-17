6 Car Care Tips to Keep Your Ride Looking as Fabulous as Possible

No one wants to drive a car that looks as if it’s falling apart, or about to fall apart at any minute. Unfortunately, many car owners don’t know how to take care of their car to keep it looking as fabulous as possible. Fortunately, there are some great tips on how to keep your ride looking great with a few simple lifestyle changes! Below are some of the best tips to follow.

Wash Your Car Every Two Weeks

It’s best to wash your car at least once every two weeks. When doing so, avoid going through regular car washing stations if you have a particularly sensitive car. The best way to wash your car every two weeks is by hand, either at a hand-detailed car wash or at home. When washing your car at home, use only high-quality car cleaners instead of dish soap and water. Car cleaning products are made specifically with your car’s needs in mind and can help provide you with the best cleaning at an affordable price.

Have Emergency Roadside Assistance Available

Vehicles older than 10 years are twice as likely to break down on the road than newer cars. If you have an older car that breaks down on the road, you need to get it towed to your home as soon as possible. Leaving your car abandoned on the road is a recipe for disaster. Sun exposure, debris, and inclement weather can harm your car. It’s best to have emergency roadside assistance to help you tow your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Use Auto Detailing Services

Auto detailing services provide some of the best treatment for your car’s paint and upholstery. While you should clean your car every two weeks using standard car washing materials, you need to detail your car about once a month to help keep it pristine inside and out. Shop around to get the best auto detailing prices, and so you can keep your car looking amazing all year round.

Clean Bird Droppings and Stains ASAP

Bird droppings are incredibly acidic, and they have the power to create permanent damage to the paintwork of your car. It’s best to clean bird droppings from your car right away since they can slowly eat away at the paint. Other debris should also be cleaned away as soon as you notice it, such as pollen and spills from coffee or other drinks. Cleaning the spill right away prevents it from damaging your paint in any way.

Practice Safe Driving

One of the best ways to prevent your car from getting damaged is by practicing safe driving. While you might be a safe driver, other drivers on the road might not be so kind. For instance, repeat DUI offenders repeatedly get behind the wheel and cause accidents, some of which are fatal. In Maryland, a repeat DUI offender can face up to $3,000 in fines and have their driver’s license suspended for up to 18 months. While out on the road, it’s best to practice safe driving by looking over your shoulder, checking your mirrors, and not driving while under the influence. This lifestyle change will help keep your car safe from damage and potentially save your life.

Use a Car Cover

Car covers are great tools to protect your car from debris, sun damage, and even inclement weather such as hail. Even if you store your car in your garage, debris and dust can accumulate and damage cars. It’s best to use a car cover to add an extra layer of protection for your car’s paintwork.

These tips above can help your car continue to look pristine despite inclement weather. Use these tips to keep your car looking great year-round and prevent it from depreciating in value faster. These are simple lifestyle changes that can be implemented in as little as a day.