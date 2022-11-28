6 Home Repairs That You Shouldn’t Procrastinate On

If you lead a busy lifestyle, it might be tempting to ignore the minor repairs that need to be done around your home. However, procrastinating on these issues can lead to more extensive and more expensive problems. Here are some common home repairs that you should address as soon as possible:

1. Leaking Faucets

Small leaks may not seem like a big deal, but they can quickly increase and lead to higher water bills. Even a tiny leak can waste 10,000 gallons of water a year! Make sure to take care of any leaks you see in the bathrooms and kitchens of your home. To do so, you can contact a home repair professional or attempt to do it yourself. Some leaks may be caused by corrosion, so replace any corroded parts when you can. However, if you can’t fix the leak yourself, don’t hesitate to call in a professional.

2. Replacing Light Bulbs

It’s essential to replace any burnt-out light bulbs as soon as possible, as they can pose safety hazards if left too long in an outlet. Additionally, replacing old bulbs with energy-efficient ones can help you save on your electricity bills. Before replacing a light bulb, turn off the power to avoid potential risks. Then, you can replace the light bulb with a new one compatible with your lighting fixture. The longer you wait to replace a burnt-out light bulb, the more likely you’ll end up with a power outage or fire hazard.

3. Fixing Roof Damage

If your roof needs repair, it’s best to act quickly before the issue worsens. The average roofing repair costs $985, according to the Roofers Guild, and this amount can quickly increase if the damage is left unchecked. Therefore, it’s best not to procrastinate on these home repairs and take care of them as soon as possible. Addressing issues early on will help you save time and money and ensure that your home environment remains safe and secure.

4. Cracks in the Foundation

If you notice cracks in your house’s foundation walls or floors, get them checked out quickly. In some cases, these cracks may be expected due to settling. However, they can also be a sign of structural damage, which only an experienced home repair contractor can fix. In addition, if you have a seawall, check for any signs of erosion or cracks. Having these taken care of immediately is best, as waiting too long can lead to costly repairs.

5. Exterior Issues

Whole roof replacements are one of the best investments you can make in preserving the value of your home. In fact, roof replacements can yield an 85% ROI if you sell your home. These repairs can also help prevent further issues and ensure your home is safe and secure. Additionally, check for any signs of decay or damage to the siding, gutters, and windows. If you have a busy lifestyle, consider getting help from a home contractor to help identify any areas of your home that need repairs. This can save you time and money in the long run, ensuring the upkeep of your home’s exterior is always taken care of.

6. Mold and Mildew

Make sure to check for any areas around your home where water collects, such as the basement or attic. If you leave any moisture problems unchecked, they can lead to mold and mildew. This is especially important if you live in a humid environment. If you suspect the presence of mold or mildew, contact a professional to get it taken care of. Not only can mold and mildew cause serious respiratory issues, but they can also decrease the value of your home.

Procrastinating on home repairs can lead to more significant and more expensive problems in the long run. Therefore, it’s essential to address potential issues as soon as possible even if you have a busy lifestyle. By doing so, you’ll be able to save time and money while keeping your home environment comfortable and secure for years to come.