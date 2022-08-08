6 Outdoor Space Ideas That Will Boost Home Value

A beautiful outdoor space can improve your home’s value and improve your lifestyle. Having great outdoor spaces can help expand your living space and become your family’s favorite place to gather. There are five outdoor space improvements that you can make that will improve your home value and improve the lifestyle in your home. Let’s get into them!

1. Before You Get Started

Before you get to the fun part of improving your outdoor space, you may want to get in touch with a pest control company. About 50% of homeowners will have an ant issue in any given year according to Mantis Pest Solutions. Get your pests under control before you get started. You also should clear out any debris or clutter lying around the outdoor spaces.

2. Add a Hot Tub And a Pool

A hot tub and pool can elevate your outdoor spaces, add value to your home, and help you to live the lifestyle you imagine. Statistics report that 17.2% of homeowners 18-25 have a pool, hot tub, or spa. You can create an oasis in your backyard with a great place to swim and lounge. Your house will become the favorite house on the block to gather with a pool and/or hot tub in the backyard.

3. Add a Patio or Deck

Patios and decks are great additions to your outdoor spaces. If you envision a lifestyle where you and your loved ones gather to eat outside and relax, then a patio or deck is a great addition to your outdoor space. Patios and decks can come with a 9% ROI on your investment when you go to resell your home. According to the REA, about 60% of buyers are looking for homes that have a patio or a deck in the backyard.

4. Awnings, Gazebos, and Pergolas

If your outdoor areas are not shaded, adding some artificial shade can add value to your home and your lifestyle. Awnings, gazebos, and pergolas can all create artificial shade to help keep the summer heat from spoiling outdoor fun. Awnings and other shade-promoting additions can cut down the radiant heat both outdoors and indoors. It is estimated that awnings can reduce radiant heat by about 20% indoors. Creating shady spots around your home outdoors can help you save on energy bills indoors.

5. Paths and Walkways

A stone path or walkway winding around your gardens and outdoor areas can add value to your home and help you enjoy the outdoor lifestyle more. Paths and walkways can be used as dividers to divvy up the designated spaces in your outdoor areas. Creating paths and walkways is inexpensive and delivers a really great aesthetic pop.

6. Build a Fence

A fence can help to improve security and safety for your outdoor areas and add value to your home. Fences are an easy way to beef up the security around your home and protect your lifestyle. You can get creative and paint your fence. Paint and other coatings were sold to the tune of 10 billion gallons in 2019, according to Statista. Painting your fence will help to extend the life of your fence and can add an interesting pop of color to your outdoor spaces. A fence comes with a 12% ROI. According to REA, about 30% of home buyers put a fence at the top of their list of must-haves.

There are a lot of ways to improve your outdoor space that will add value to your home. Roll up your sleeves and get creative, you may be able to do most of the work yourself as a weekend DIY project.