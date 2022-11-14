6 Things to Do After a Workplace Injury

Workplace injuries are incredibly dangerous, and they can negatively impact your quality of life. Sadly, accidents and injuries are becoming more of an issue, with a recent survey showing 93% of police officers are now more concerned than ever about the dangers of the job. It isn’t just police officers at risk though, with business owners, construction workers, and office staff all susceptible to injury.

If you’ve been unfortunate enough to suffer a workplace injury, there are certain things you should do in order to ensure you’re compensated fairly, and that your health and well-being are taken care of. Here are several things to do after a workplace injury.

1. Seek Medical Help

The first, and most important thing you should do after a workplace injury is to seek medical help. Even if you don’t think the injury is serious, it’s vital to get checked out by a doctor or nurse, as some injuries can worsen over time.

If you’re unable to leave the workplace, then ask for an ambulance to be called, or for someone who knows first aid to come and assess you. Once you’ve seen a medical professional, they’ll be able to advise you on the next steps to take.

2. Get in Touch With Your Employer

After you’ve sought medical help, the next thing you should do is get in touch with your employer. You’ll need to let them know about the accident, and find out what their procedures are for dealing with workplace injuries.

In some cases, your employer may be required to report the accident to the relevant authorities, so it’s important that you give them all the necessary information. Tell your employer what your doctor has said, and follow any advice they give you regarding your return to work.

3. Keep a Record of Events

Once you’ve reported the accident to your employer, it’s a good idea to keep a record of events. This will be useful if you need to make an insurance claim, or if you need to take legal action against your employer.

Make a note of the date and time of the accident, what happened, and who was present. If possible, take photos of the scene, and get the contact details of any witnesses who saw what happened.

4. Make an Insurance Claim

If you’ve been injured at work, then you may be entitled to make an insurance claim. Your employer should have liability insurance in place, which is mandatory for any business. That will cover the cost of your medical treatment and any loss of earnings you suffer as a result of the accident.

You can also file for SSDI benefits. The total amount of Social Security Disability benefits plus the monthly workers’ compensation benefits can’t exceed 80% of your average earnings before the disability.

5. Get in Touch With a Lawyer

If you think your employer was at fault for the accident, then you may be able to take legal action against them. This is a complex area of the law, so it’s important to get professional advice from a lawyer before taking any action.

A lawyer will be able to assess your case and advise you on the best course of action. They can also help you to gather evidence, and represent you in court if necessary. While it’s possible to take legal action without a lawyer, it’s much harder to win your case against a big business, so it’s worth getting professional help.

6. Continue Your Recovery

In 2021, the United States spa industry reported over 170 million visitors. With most of those visiting spa facilities to relax and rejuvenate, and some visiting to help heal from workplace injuries.

In addition to visiting a spa, you should also continue to check in with your doctor, chiropractic care, and spa treatments to help you unwind. You may even want to consider seeing a therapist to help you deal with the psychological effects of the accident.

Workplace injuries can be stressful and traumatic. Fortunately, following the steps above, you can help to ensure that you’re compensated fairly and that your health and well-being are taken care of.