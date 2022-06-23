7 Benefits of Scheduling a Roof Inspection

The roof is one of the most important parts of your home. It protects you from the elements and keeps your family safe and dry. But like any other part of your home, your roof needs regular maintenance to stay in good shape. That’s why the National Roofing Contractors Association advises that all roofs should be examined twice a year. Here are seven reasons why doing so is a good idea.

1. It Helps You Identify Potential Problems Early

The typical roof area of a home is 1700 square feet. With all this surface area, spotting problems from the ground can be difficult. That’s why scheduling an inspection with a professional roofing contractor is a good idea. They will be able to identify any potential problems early on before they become bigger and more expensive to fix. Additionally, many roofing issues are seasonal, which means that while you might not see them now, they could become apparent later in the year.

2. It Gives You Peace of Mind

It’s always better to be safe than sorry. By regularly inspecting your roof, you can rest assured knowing that your family is safe and protected from the elements. This is especially important if you live in an area with severe weather conditions.

Additionally, roof inspections can give you peace of mind by identifying potential problems before they happen. For example, if your roof inspector finds that your shingles are starting to wear down, they can recommend replacing them before they have a chance to break or leak.

3. It Helps You Save Money

Catching problems early can help you save money on repairs. For example, if your roof inspector finds a small leak, they can fix it before it has a chance to cause major damage. Additionally, regular inspections can help you identify potential problem areas so you can make changes to your home that will prevent future damage. For example, if your roof inspector finds that your gutters are not draining properly, they can recommend a gutter system to help prevent future leaks.

4. It Helps You Avoid Disruptions

If you wait until there is a problem with your roof to schedule an inspection, you may be forced to deal with disruptions to your daily life. For example, if you have a leaky roof, you may need to move out of your home while repairs are being made. However, if you regularly inspect your roof, you can avoid these disruptions by catching problems early and fixing them before they cause major damage.

5. It Helps You Decide When to Replace

According to Bob Vila, if your roof is more than 10 years old, you should have it inspected by a roofing contractor every 3 to 5 years. This is because most roofs only have a lifespan of about 20 years. By regularly inspecting your roof, you can keep an eye on its condition and make decisions about when to replace it accordingly. This is especially important if you live in an area with severe weather conditions, as your roof may need to be replaced more frequently.

6. It Helps You Protect Your Investment

Your home is likely one of the biggest investments you will ever make. Therefore, it is important to do everything you can to protect your investment. Regular roof inspections are one of the best ways to do this. By catching problems early and making repairs as needed, you can keep your home in good condition and avoid costly repairs down the road. This also helps maintain your home’s value, should you ever decide to sell.

7. It Helps You Stay Safe

Climbing onto your roof can be dangerous, so it is best to leave this task to the professionals. Roofing contractors have the experience and training necessary to safely inspect your roof and identify any potential problems. This way, you can avoid injury and keep your family safe.

As you have seen, there are many benefits to scheduling a roof inspection. By doing so, you can avoid costly repairs, keep your family safe, and protect your lifestyle and investment. Don’t wait for your roof to start leaking. Schedule an inspection today.