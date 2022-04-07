7 Ways Businesses Can Prevent Cyber Attacks

Cyber attacks are on the rise today and businesses need to be aware of this to come up with effective ways that can protect them. According to Hubshout, there are well over 1.8 billion websites running. For businesses who become victims of cyber attacks, the consequences can be devastating. They can paralyze a lot of business operations if they land in some shared locations within networks. Thus, for every business, regardless of its size, there is a need to become savvier about preventing and defending against such attacks. The Following Ways can Help Businesses Prevent Cyber Attacks

Install Antivirus

Every business should install and update an antivirus for all business systems. It is best to have a variety of security solutions that use advanced technologies like heuristics, firewalls, and behavioral-based threat prevention. There have been about 36.9% of threat detections caused during the pandemic, focusing on high volume Spam and Impersonation. A business can also look for a security solution that contains suites of protection rules against ransomware depending on how it behaviorally interacts with the operating system.

Campaigns for Security Awareness

Businesses should have ongoing security awareness campaigns such that when anyone receives an email that has a link or attachment, they can ask themselves these questions; is it from someone they know? Do you need to go to that site? Are you expecting something from that site? Phishing is often used as a vector for cyberattacks, which can successfully attack many end-users who never think twice about opening them (until they get hit). Make it a lifestyle to create security awareness campaigns and this will go a long way in protecting your business.

Administrative Rights Should be Restricted

Since every company understands that their computers carry important data, it is very crucial to restrict administrative rights to only authorized individuals. Every computer should have a password and access to non-business sites should be denied. Cyber-attacks continue to evolve day after day and it’s up to business owners to cut down on privileges. For instance, no games should be downloaded and installed on a working computer. This is a new lifestyle that may not go down well with your staff.

Backing up Data

There are a lot of options when it comes to backing up data. Local storage devices, network-attached drives, and even cloud backup providers can be used for data security. Businesses should understand that each has its risks; the best measure is to take backups off-site in case a cyberattack infects the computer and damages what’s stored there.

Regular Review

You should regularly review and assess the cyber protection for your business. This will lower the chances of attacks happening to your business, notify you about any weaknesses and maximize your chance of defending against future attacks. You will save time and money on maintenance costs by having the confidence that your data is safe.

Encrypt Sensitive Data

Even if your business has a strong backup plan in place, your data may still be vulnerable to cyberattacks. You always need to encrypt all sensitive information and files, including personal customer data. Your business should invest in having a sophisticated backup strategy that includes reliable encryption. Every company should instill this culture in its employees until it becomes a lifestyle.

Create a Response Plan

Every company should have in mind that they can become a victim of cyberattacks and therefore coming up with a plan of action is crucial to minimize the negative impact. A company should come up with a plan to conduct drills to train its staff and make sure they’re ready in case an attack ever happens. It is also a good idea to talk with a lawyer if you believe you are having a breach problem. The American Bar Association found that 28% of U.S lawyers are between the ages of 45 and 54. This will ensure you that finding reputable legal assistance won’t be an issue for your business.

Businesses should no longer stay ignorant of cyberattacks because this has become a lifestyle for hackers. It is, therefore, crucial to make cybersecurity a priority for businesses and invest in policies, software, and procedures that help in minimizing cyberattack risks.