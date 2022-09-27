9 Things You and Your Spouse Can Do for Yourselves After Having a Baby

Having a baby is one of the biggest changes in lifestyle that couples will face, but it’s also one for the better. While you will need to implement certain changes when your baby is born, this doesn’t mean you need to give up self-care between you and your partner. Below are some things you and your partner can do after having a baby to keep your new family safe.

Continue to Visit the Hair Salon

Having a baby doesn’t mean you can never visit the hair salon again. In fact, it’s important to continue visiting the hair salon regularly to ensure your hair is healthy and looking its best. If you’re breastfeeding, be sure to schedule your appointments around feedings so your baby is comfortable. By 50 years old, approximately 85% of men have significantly thinning hair, so consider taking action to keep your hair healthy after your baby is born.

Get a Massage

You may not have time for a massage every week, but getting one every month or so can help you and your partner feel relaxed and refreshed. Consider scheduling a couples massage so you can both enjoy the benefits. If you’re breastfeeding, be sure to schedule your massage after feeding.

Exercise Together

It’s important to stay active after having a baby, and exercising together is a great way to do that. Not only will you get the benefits of exercise, but you’ll also get to spend some quality time together. There are plenty of exercises you can do with a baby, so there’s no excuse not to get moving.

Have Date Nights

It’s important to keep the romance alive after having a baby, and one way to do that is to have regular date nights. This doesn’t mean you need to go out for an expensive dinner every week, but simply taking some time to focus on each other can make a big difference. If you can’t afford a babysitter, there are plenty of ways to have a romantic evening at home.

Take Vacations

You may not be able to take a long vacation right after having a baby, but that doesn’t mean you can’t get away for a weekend here and there. Taking some time for yourselves will help you recharge and come back even better parents.

Continue to Seek Dental Services

While caring for a new baby is time-consuming, it’s important to continue to seek orthodontic treatment, which an estimated 50% to 75% of people could benefit from. In addition, continue with oral hygiene such as brushing your teeth, maintaining your dental appointments, and caring for your teeth after eating.

Eat a Healthy Diet

Eating a healthy diet is important for both you and your partner, but it can be especially challenging after having a baby. With all the new demands on your time, it’s easy to let healthy eating fall by the wayside. However, making healthy choices now will set you up for success later.

Visit Doctor’s Appointments as a Couple

Most premature babies born before 38 weeks are susceptible to jaundice. If your baby was born with jaundice, consider attending doctor’s appointments together. Doing so can help you bond with your newborn and bond as a family.

Take Some Alone Time With your New Family

Having a baby is a big change, and it’s important to take some time for yourselves to adjust. Whether it’s taking a walk together or just spending some time alone in the house, you’ll need some time to get used to your new life. Once you’ve taken some time to adjust, you can start enjoying all the new things your family has to offer.

These are just some of the many tips that can help keep you and your family healthy after your baby is born. Implement them as soon as you can for continued success for your baby.