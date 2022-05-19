How CBD Can Help With Body Pain

Body pain can leave you unable to enjoy your life with friends and family, so it’s good to deal with it as soon as you’re able to do so. Read on to see just how CBD can help you with body pain.

It Helps With Arthritis Pain

People who suffer from arthritis can use CBD oil to get relief from the pain. Applying this oil to the joints eases inflammation without any known side effects. While more studies involving human beings need to be done to clarify the exact effects of using CBD gels and oils on the inflamed joints of arthritic patients, the existing evidence so far shows that it’s an amazing reliever of the pain that arthritic people have come to know so well. In 2020, sales of CBD in the United States hit $4.6 billion, and this makes it clear that more and more people are turning to CBD to get relief from a number of painful conditions.

It Eases Pain From Multiple Sclerosis

Multiple sclerosis, which is an autoimmune condition, affects the nerves and the brain, therefore having an effect on the whole body. One of the most common symptoms of multiple sclerosis is muscle spasms, which can be extremely strong and painful in some people, causing them to be in constant pain. Using CBD oil in the short term has been found to potentially reduce the levels of spasms that a person feels. While the results aren’t extreme, some people have reported varying degrees of relief when using CBD, and that makes it a worthwhile consideration for people seeking relief.

It Provides Relief From Migraines

For people who are plagued by migraines, it’s possible to get some relief from CBD. While most of the studies in existence consider using THC alongside CBD to get relief, they show a positive impact of using these two alongside each other. THC and CBD are just two of the 113 different cannabinoids, so extensive studies need to be done to find out the effect of the rest, either on their own or in combination with each other. That aside, studies indicated that using these two compounds led to less intense pain that was also less acute for people suffering from migraines.

It Promotes Relief From Cancer Treatment

People undergoing treatment for cancer generally suffer from a number of side effects from the treatment. These include lack of appetite, nausea, and vomiting, and even pain. In a study, when people were dosed with oral extracts of CBD and THC combined with opioids, they were found to experience more relief than those who used the opioids by themselves. This was found to be true in a few other studies, but more studies still need to be done in order to provide a clearer picture of the benefits of CBD and other cannabinoids for the treatment of symptoms in people undergoing cancer treatment.

It Treats General Chronic Pain

Finally, if you suffer from chronic pain in general, which can have a negative impact on your lifestyle, it’s great to know that you can get relief from CBD. Every week, the average physical therapy clinic sees anywhere from 101 to 200 patients. Some of these patients may be unable to keep up with regular visits to the clinics and may therefore not be able to get the full benefits that they need. With CBD, they can improve their mobility and attend clinic sessions alongside doing other activities.

These benefits of CBD for chronic pain make it clear that many people can potentially find relief in the form of CBD.