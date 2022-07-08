How to Help Your Dog Adjust to Your New Apartment

Moving to a new apartment can be exciting for you, but not too much for your dog. With 67% of American homes having a pet, it’s possible that there are many others who have had to move with a pet before you, and many others have yet to do so. Read on to see some tips about how you can help your dog adjust to your new apartment and make the transition as stress-free as possible, giving them a chance to enjoy the lifestyle they were used to.

Stick to Your Routine

The most important thing you could do is to stick to your regular routine. While it may be hard with the hassles of moving, try your best to do so as it may help keep your dog at ease and reassured. Your dog needs to know that only the house is changing and not their whole life as they know it, so do your best to make this clear to them.

From exercise to feeding, try to minimize deviating from your regular routine as much as you can. For feeding, which may consist of splitting the amount you feed your dog each day between two to three meals, remember to pack their familiar feeding bowl and other accessories to make things familiar.

Pack a Bag of Essentials for Your Dog

To make it easier to set your dog’s new space up in your new apartment, you should consider packing a bag of their essentials in an easy-to-unpack bag. Ensure that this bag is close by and you will have an easier time getting everything that they need set out and ready for them to start using. From their shampoo to a favorite chew toy, their items should not take up too much space if you want to keep them close by.

Set Up a Space for Your Dog Immediately

Once you get to your new apartment, set up your dog’s designated space immediately. This will give them a somewhat familiar place to relax while you carry on with the rest of the setup. It will also make it a lot easier for them to understand where they should familiarize themself so they can settle in right from the start. It will be less of a hassle arranging the rest of the apartment if you don’t have to worry about your dog getting too anxious and uncomfortable before you’re done.

Share Attention

Get ready to shower your dog with attention so that you can reassure them that everything is okay. If you don’t ignore them, it may be a lot easier for them to settle down, as they will feel your love, and this will lower their levels of anxiety. This is the best way of showing them that you’re still in their life and they have nothing to worry about. You may even improve the bond that you have with them at this time because they will realize that although things may change, you will always be a constant in their life.

Spend As Much Time As You Can at Home

Finally, at least for the first few days after moving in, spend as much time as you can at home. This is another way to give your dog attention and reassurance that nothing is about to change. They should get comfortable soon enough and you can carry on with your regular routine. Remember to take them for walks as you did before moving and stick to the routine you followed so that the change is easier for them to deal with.

In these ways, you can help your dog adjust to the lifestyle in your new apartment and life will go on as before, just in a different space. It won’t cost you anything to make your dog comfortable, and the relationship you will develop with them will make your efforts well worth it.