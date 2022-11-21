How to Start a Career as a Professional Driver

Whether you’re going late at night along the Interstate in an eighteen-wheeler or you’re an Uber driver driving hundreds of hours a month, you know you must start somewhere. If you want to take your professional driving skills to the next level, think of driving as a business — a career you must protect, preserve, and improve at all costs.

If you want to turn driving into a full-time career, first assess your driving skills and ensure you’re up for the task. Double-check your confidence and get your car in shape, as a professional driving career comes with excitement, financial rewards, and plenty of new challenges and places to visit. Here’s how to get started.

Choose Your Driving Career Path

Your driving career path should remind you of your purpose in life. Set yourself on the right road to success by identifying your strengths as a driver. Perhaps you understand the inner workings of a car in a way, especially in a way that makes you faster, stronger, and tougher as a professional driver. Maybe you thrive in high-speed situations.

Learn what you’ll need to do on the road, and choosing your career path will be simple. Choose between truck driving or ride sharing unless you have what it takes to succeed on the race track. As a truck driver, you’ll need to be on the road for long hours, so physical prowess and endurance are necessary. As a ride-sharing driver, you’ll need patience and social skills. Be prepared to converse with your passengers. You may also need to hold the door open or adjust your driving style.

Take a Defensive Driving Course

Your strengths as a driver will help you prepare for even more advanced driving concepts. Defensive driving consists of a set of principles and driving techniques that together influence your driving behavior, so you’re safer, stronger, and more assertive on the road. According to the National Safety Council, a defensive driving course can help reduce repair bills, collisions, traffic violations, and the potential for liability in the event that something goes wrong.

Obtain the Necessary Licenses and Qualifications

Obtaining the required licenses puts you on the right side of the law. No matter how desperate you are to get a professional driving job, skipping out on getting a permit will end your career before it starts. Instead, research the laws in your state and determine if you need a commercial driver’s license or a Class E license — one for truck drivers and the other for taxi drivers. Prepare for your license exam by studying and practicing driving as much as possible.

Upgrade Your Vehicle

If you’re going to be using your own car for work, make sure it’s optimal for your business needs. A sedan should fit one to three passengers and their luggage, so you probably won’t have to worry about not having room. A coupe, on the other hand, will likely offer more speed. Whichever kind of vehicle you own, you may want to make changes like upgrading the transmission, making the brakes stronger, or even swapping out old tires for ones with deeper treads. Ultimately, the choices are endless. The more you invest in your vehicle, the further you’re likely to make it in your professional driving career.

Avoid Fines and Accidents

Fines for speeding or reckless driving will get you nowhere in your career, and driving while drinking could stop your progress quickly. Remember, a blood alcohol content level (BAC) of 0.10% means that a person’s bloodstream consists of one part of alcohol for every 1000 parts of blood. Blood alcohol content shows the amount of alcohol in your bloodstream. Too much, and you’ll be at risk of arrest.

Instead, drive safe and keep your driving record clear. Did you know that among all insurance claims, 30% are made for windshields? This indicates that a lot of damage can hit your car head-on. Please resist the urge to be like other terrible drivers. The best professional drivers in the business strive to make the best decisions on the road.

A driving business can consist of you and your vehicle. You can drive for as long as you want or play by a company’s rules. Start by getting the licenses and training you need. You’ll gain more experience driving with the more driving challenges you experience. Trust that there will be plenty of difficulties, but a professional driving career is still rewarding.