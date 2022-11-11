How to Take Care of Your Roof

Buying a home is a big lifestyle change. You’ll have more space and an investment opportunity others only dream of having. However, you’ll also need to dedicate a significant portion of your chores to maintaining your home, including your roof. Many new homeowners don’t understand how to keep their roof in good condition, but it’s doable if you follow the tips below. Here are some things to keep in mind to help your roof last.

Have Regular Inspections

It’s always a good idea to have a professional inspect your roof if you’re unsure of what to look for. According to Zillow, you should inspect your roof at least once a year to ensure it isn’t damaged. A roofer can help check for any issues such as cracked tiles and shingles, mold, or damage due to inclement weather.

Roofers can also help maintain non-traditional roofing materials. For instance, if your roof is made of metal, copper, or PVC, it might be a bit difficult to know what signs of damage to look for. Therefore, it’s best to hire a roofer to conduct regular inspections on your roof.

Conduct Snow Removal in the Winter

If you live in an area that snows, it’s important to remove snow from your roof. While you may think it’s a good idea to let snow sit on top of your roof and ‘insulate’ your home, this can actually cause significant damage. The weight of the snow can lead to cracks or even collapse your roof.

In addition, as the snow on your roof melts, it can seep into any cracks or holes in your roof. This can cause leaks and water damage to your home. Therefore, it’s important to remove snow from your roof as soon as possible after a winter storm.

Reinforce With Flashing

Flashing is important to maintain your roof, as it will help prevent leaks and pools of water from accumulating on your roof. Flashing will typically be placed in areas of your roof vulnerable to water damage, such as valleys. Flashing can help prevent leaks and maintain your roof for a long time, even after inclement weather.

According to Realty Times, the typical lifespan of a roof that’s been maintained well is between 20 to 30 years if it’s made of high-quality materials. Some roof types may last even longer — such as shake shingles, which can last as long as 50 years. No matter what type of material your roof is made of, flashing and flood protection are essential.

Replace When It’s Time

Repairs are traditionally less expensive than whole roof replacements. However, it’s important to replace your roof and adjust your budget accordingly to fit your lifestyle. Roof replacements can cost up to $10,000 or more, depending on the size and materials of your roof. However, the good news is that, according to Home 365, you can expect an 85% ROI once you sell your home!

While it might be tempting to repair your roof instead of replacing it, continued repairs will cost more over time and won’t stop the eventual failure of your roof. Instead, shop around for roofers and get multiple bids so you can ensure you’re paying a fair price for roof replacement.

Clean Your Gutters

Debris from fallen leaves, dirt, snow, and ice can all accumulate on your gutters, making it difficult for water to drain off your roof. It’s always a good idea to clean your gutters at least twice a month to ensure there’s adequate room and a path for water to drain from your roof.

Water accumulating on your roof might lead to ice formation, leaks, mold, and mildew. All of these can severely damage your roof, so it’s best to take preventive measures by regularly cleaning your gutters.

Maintaining your roof may seem like a daunting task, but it’s important to put in the work to ensure your roof lasts. By regularly inspecting and repairing your roof, it will be more likely to stand the test of time.