Rebuild or Remodel: Which One Is Right for You?

You might find yourself on the fence about if you should remodel or rebuild a specific part of your home. A lot of the decision comes down to your lifestyle, and you need to think about it carefully. You might want to spend the funding necessary to get portions of your home rebuilt, but you might also only want to set aside the funds necessary for a remodeling project. The decision ultimately comes down to you, but you need to understand that you hold the power in your hands.

A Rebuild Can Take Care of Pesky Problems

Rebuilding portions of your home can help you solve certain issues that have been festering in your home before. For example, a national study found that 15% of homeowners have recently spent time fixing a backed-up drain. That is an example of something that can be potentially taken care of by a home rebuild. You may discover that you are able to fix a backed-up drain by getting someone out who can rebuild that entire part of your home. However, the costs that are associated with doing so might also climb to an extent that you need to look carefully at them before deciding if that is the route you want to take.

A Rebuild May be Necessary to Take Care of Uninhabitable Homes

Here is a shocking statistic for you: Between 300,000 and 400,000 old and uninhabitable homes are demolished each year. This is because the previous owners have found that they could not maintain the home in the ways that they had hoped. Thus, they end up having to have those homes knocked down. What you might discover is that it is a lot easier to have a home that is that old knocked down instead of trying to remodel or rebuild it.

When a home gets to a certain point, the city might have to get involved and deem the home to be uninhabitable. This is necessary because the city does not want to leave a home up when there is a potential danger to people who might want to live there. Thus, you should be mindful of the fact that some homes need to be rebuilt instead of remodeled simply to allow them to remain standing at all.

Remodeling Makes Sense in Other Circumstances

Starting entirely from scratch is not always the right idea. There are some homes that simply need to be remodeled to some extent. In fact, a remodeling of certain rooms can increase the value of the home entirely. Speaking of things that add value to a home, did you know that a replacement roof can yield 85% or more back of its costs when the home is put up for resale? That means that it nearly pays for itself in many cases.

While looking over projects that need to be done around your home, you might want to consider the resale value of some of the projects that you are considering. If you get the right price for something, then it is possible that you can simply go for it based on the principle of things. You might want to get yourself to a place where you are looking at how much you can resale your home for based on potential choices that you make.

The Budget Makes the Difference

Ultimately, your budget is what should call the shots when looking at if you should remodel or rebuild. You know how much you can reasonably afford to spend, and you deserve to use that figure to understand how to get yourself to a place where you make the critical call to remodel or rebuild based on those factors. With that in mind, review your budget before the project begins to make the best call for your circumstances. You will be glad that you did.