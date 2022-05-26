Curb appeal shouldn’t be limited only to your house front features — sprucing up your backyard is important too. Before investing in any home improvement project, we recommend you research which outdoor designs pay off and which ones don’t.

For example, adding a pool improves your lifestyle at home, but pools have a lousy return on investment. Actually, most people buying homes view pools as unappealing outdoor features. Thankfully, we’ve compiled the top six worthy summer home improvement projects to increase your curb appeal.

1. Pressure Wash Your Curb

Your home gets exposed to various elements over time. This makes it look less stunning than before. Enhance your curb appeal by pressure washing all the surfaces like sidewalks, siding, driveways, and windows. You can rent one from a home improvement store if you can’t afford to buy one. If you aren’t looking to DIY or don’t have time, you can hire a company for the task at a reasonable cost.

2. Install Modern Lighting Fixtures

Usually, exterior lights aren’t a priority for summer curb appeal projects. But new fixtures help create a sophisticated and clean look. Moreover, lighting fixtures can be effective deterrents from burglary. Actually, people with outdoor lighting are 7% less prone to burglary than those without. Consider solar-powered pathway lights for accent lighting because they are simple to install and energy-efficient.

Also, brass industrial fixtures or traditional glass-handing lanterns can transform the appeal of your patio or porch. If you have a side yard, twinkle lights or outdoor string lights can create a pleasant and safe atmosphere. Modern lighting fixtures allow potential buyers to like the entertaining potential of your house.

3. Add an Elegant Outdoor Living Space

Moreover, a backyard living space creates a suitable place for entertainment during the summer. These attractive perks are why many potential buyers consider an outdoor living place a must-have feature.

Simple designs for a larger or small patio and a more elegant outdoor living area can improve your comfort level at home. Consult an experienced designer to ensure your outdoor living area blend seamlessly with your home’s lifestyle, décor, and style.

A few amenities worth an outdoor living area are:

A weatherproof outdoor TV

Lighting upgrades for more functionality and ambiance

An outdoor audio system

Retractable or pergola awning for rain and sun protection and privacy

An outdoor fireplace or fire pit

4. Install New Roofs

Summer is the ideal time for a new roof. Based on your home’s architectural design, the roof takes at least 40% of the exterior. It significantly determines your curb appeal and general home’s look. Don’t delay new roof installation as it exposes your home to water damage that causes leaks and mold to worsen. Remember that rot and water damage only worsen — they never get better.

Consult a roofing professional for free in-home consultations and help you review the latest styles and colors that blend with your home’s architecture and style.

5. Update Fencing

Ideally, summer is the best time to display your home’s best outdoor and interior features. Showcase the best of your landscape with a polished and clean design. You can do this by framing your elegant outdoor area with new aluminum or industrial fence panels. Aluminum and industrial fence panels range from 3′ to 6′ and from 4′ to 10′ in height respectively.

Besides adding security and privacy, the right style and color of fencing add personal flair and style and accentuate the architectural features of your home.

6. Painting! Painting! Painting!

A fresh coat of paint makes your house look elegant and cool and refreshes your summer curb appeal. Paint the front door using popping colors for a remarkable house painting project. Preferably paint everything — siding, trim, door, the sky is the limit! Remember to consult a home painter to help you select the ideal color for a bright and timeless curb appeal.

Summer home improvement projects beautify your home and refresh your curb appeal during summer. Also, they increase your home’s ROI if done correctly. Good luck with your next summer home improvement project(s)!