The Different Methods Of Water Filtration

This article follows on from the post on the evolution of drinking water and the fact that optimal water quality will become increasingly rare as there are so many treatments. If you are looking for an additional link for water filtration, I invite you to look at the Nikken water filter.

Nevertheless, there are several alternatives to carry out additional treatment to be sure to have a good quality of drinking water.

Boiling water

This is the most widely used drinking water treatment in households around the world. And in theory, it is the most practical for reducing the burden of pathogens; however, boiling may be less effective than other strategies, as it does not reduce sediment or turbidity; and it may impair taste. Boiled water cannot be drunk immediately, it is not always easy to measure the temperature reached, it consumes large amounts of fuel and after boiling the water must be stored safely to avoid contamination.

Reverse osmosis

Reverse osmosis is based on the application of pressure to water so that it passes through membranes. Through this process, most of the dissolved salts are retained and their salt concentration is reduced. Reverse osmosis is an effective and practical system for removing dissolved mineral salts from water, as well as other components such as fluorides, sulphates, bacteria, nitrates, fungi and viruses. It is a widely used treatment in the chemical, food and pharmaceutical industries and to a lesser extent has application in the home. However, some beneficial alkaline minerals are also removed, as well as harmful minerals, making the water more acidic and corroding pipes and water systems. It is also quite slow, and installation is complicated and requires professional help. For domestic use, the reverse osmosis system is impractical and inefficient.

Activated carbon filters

Water is passed through an activated carbon filter, either block or granular. This is one of the most effective water treatment systems for removing chlorine, odours and bad taste from water. Very effective in removing heavy solids, phosphates and nitrates. Filters also often incorporate ion exchange resins. In some systems, a formulation with zinc and copper is added to the granular activated carbon filter, an alloy known as KDF, which improves the performance of the filter.

As the number of free pores is limited, the cavities become saturated until the filter is no longer effective. It is therefore important to change them periodically.

These filters incorporate ceramic pre-filters for drinking water exposed to large amounts of heavy sediment, retaining very small particles, including viruses and bacteria (2 microns).

Ozone treated water

The quality of ozone disinfection is better than that of chlorine, due to the high oxidising power of ozone. Viruses, bacteria, and micro-organisms that are resistant to chlorine can be eliminated with ozone. Act. And very quickly: in a matter of seconds very effective treatments can be carried out. This treatment is recommended in industry; however, not for home treatment, as it is difficult and expensive in controlled doses. It requires a reliable energy source to power the ozone generator. Use and exposure to the oxidising powers of ozone can affect the eyes and lungs.