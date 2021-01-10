The Most Beautiful Luxury Watches For Men

Initially teased by the masses as a stupid trend – wristwatches became the standard as their practicality made pocket watches obsolete. Some may argue that wristwatches are gradually becoming obsolete. Why would a modern man wear a wristwatch when he could quickly use his phone for a quick time-check?

But the answer to this question is simple and straight forward, the modern timepiece is much more than a device to tell the time, it is a fashion statement that completes a man’s look much like his signature scent. Thus when a man decides which watch best aligns with his style, there is a lot to consider. We’ve done the digging for you, to make sure that whatever you decide to invest, your watch will serve you well and look like a part of it.

If you are looking to make a statement with a timepiece that turns heads. These luxury watches are what you need to show the world you mean business, Here’s a good solution to navigate the world of some great watches, start using the watch search engine, to find something you like, or navigate directly to check The Watch Pages.

CARTIER Santos-Dumont “Le Bresil” $14, 000, 00

“Le Brésil” couples a platinum case with a silver-tone dial with a silver Roman numeral symbol. It’s sleek and modern, almost like some kind of steampunk time-telling device. There’s more than just a hint of Streamline Modernism, too. The only pop of color is the ruby in the crown, which emphasizes the different finishes of the platinum case and the bezel. There’s a cool carving on the back of the homonymous flying balloon. Only 100 pieces of this edition will be produced.

Patek Philippe Grand $136,350.00

This is the brand’s widely known split-second chronograph with a perpetual calendar and now comes in a round platinum case with a concave bezel. Its golden dial features a sunburst pattern with perfect legibility. It is driven by a remarkable mechanical movement championing split-second chronograph, 60-minute counter, perpetual calendar, moon cycles, day, month, and leap year and day/night indicators. We like the look of the watch, the classic warmth with dark hands, and a combination of past and present.

ROLEX Cellini Date $19, 000, 00

Rolex’s Cellini case combines the elements of its more classical timepiece collection with the universally popular Oyster case. At 50 meters waterproof, Cellini is not an oyster but is thinner in size. It does, however, have a very slim version of Oyster’s fluted bezel, which adds a sense of Rolex DNA to the collection.

HUBLOT Classic Fusion Orlinski Titanium $11, 500, 00

Signifying the brand’s iconic workmanship with modern aesthetics, the Hublot Classic Fusion collection brings together modern materials and techniques with stylish, classic design features. Good looking and sophisticated, this Hublot Classic Fusion watch sits confidently in a stunning 40mm Titanium case and fastens it with a black rubber strap with a secure deployment buckle. Powered by an unswerving automatic movement and fortified by sapphire crystal glass, the striking black dial is the host of Silver-tone hands and hour markers.

IWC Portofino Hand-Wound Moon Phase

Established on the original design of the 1930s, this modernized classic is the most popular of the lines for a reason: its effortlessly elegant style and the precision of its 79350 calibres self-winding movement with 31 jewels.

For a sophisticated and classy gentleman, a watch is far more than just a way to keep track of the time (after all, what are the mobile phones for?)—a well-chosen watch is an accent of your aesthetics, a subtle touch that lets those in the know recognize you for the cultured and fashion-conscious guy you are.