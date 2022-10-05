Tips for Staying Safe While Driving

According to the Illinois Department of Transportation, there were more than 310,000 motor vehicle crashes in 2015 alone, showing just how dangerous driving can be. Considering these statistics are only for one state, it’s no wonder that car accidents are one of the leading causes of death worldwide. Despite these dangers, however, there are things you can do to stay safe while driving. Below are some tips for staying safe on the road. Making these simple lifestyle changes can help save your life.

Wear your Seatbelt

Wearing a seatbelt is a straightforward lifestyle change that can make a big difference. Seatbelts are one of the most effective ways to stay safe while driving. Seatbelts can help keep you from being ejected from the vehicle during a crash and can also help keep your head and neck from snapping forward, which can lead to severe injuries. Make sure you buckle up every time you get in the car, no matter how short the drive is.

Drive the Speed Limit

Speeding is one of the leading causes of car accidents. When driving faster than the posted speed limit, you have less time to react to things on the road. Suppose you’re speeding and not paying attention. If someone cuts you off or an animal darts into the street, you’re more likely to be in a severe or fatal accident. Drive the speed limit to give yourself time to react and stay safe on the road.

Don’t Drive Buzzed

Driving buzzed and under the influence of drugs or alcohol are two of the most dangerous things you can do. If you’re impaired, your reflexes, judgment, and ability to pay attention are all diminished. Don’t get behind the wheel if you’ve been drinking or taking prescription drugs. If you’re buzzed and don’t feel comfortable driving, call a taxi or Uber. It’s not worth risking your life or the lives of others. In addition, driving buzzed might lead you to get a ticket, jail time, or needing to take DUI classes. DUI classes are short classes that teach you the dangers of intoxicated driving.

Keep Your Car Maintained

Making sure your car is properly maintained is one of the best ways to stay safe while driving. Check your tires regularly to ensure they have the proper air pressure, and give your car an inspection every time you head out. It’s also a good idea to ensure your garage is working to prevent your vehicle from being damaged or having parts stolen. The average life of a garage door torsion spring is about 9-10 years. While checking your car isn’t a significant lifestyle change, it can significantly affect your safety while driving.

Stay Off Your Phone

Using your phone while driving is one of the most dangerous things you can do. You’re not paying attention to the road when you’re on your phone. You might not see that stop sign or that pedestrian crossing the street. If you need to use your phone, pull over to the side of the road. While you might live a busy lifestyle that leads you to use your phone often, it’s best to put your phone away while driving to stay safe. It’s not worth risking your life or the lives of others.

Use Child Car Seats

If you have children, it’s important to use child car seats. Child car seats can help keep your child safe in a crash. Ensure you read the instructions on properly installing the seat and that the seat is appropriate for your child’s age and size. These seats can help save your child’s life, so it’s essential to use them correctly.

Staying safe while driving is important for you and for those around you. By making a few simple lifestyle changes, you can help reduce your risk of being in a car accident. These changes include wearing your seatbelt, driving the speed limit, not driving buzzed, keeping your car maintained, staying off your phone, and using child car seats for a safer drive.