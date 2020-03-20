USPA Nationwide Security’s Pandemic Response Officers called in as US setting up drive-through coronavirus testing stations

READ THE ORIGINAL POST ON MARKETWATCH

Mar 16, 2020 (eGiiG News via COMTEX) — In response to the global coronavirus pandemic, cities across the United States are opening emergency drive-through coronavirus testing stations. The drive-up testing stations are already operating in the States of California, Colorado, Connecticut, Minnesota, New York, Texas, and Washington. More Coronavirus Drive Through Testing Sites can be expected in all states by the end of the month.

“We’ve been in discussions with pharmacies and retailers to make drive-through tests available in the critical locations identified by public-health officials,” President Donald Trump said in a news conference on Friday. “The goal is for individuals to be able to drive up and be swabbed without having to leave your car.”

USPA Nationwide Security has opened more than 700 Pandemic Response Officer positions to facilitate the immediate need for a security presence at these sites.

The drive through testing sites have emerged as doctors, public-health officials, and patients have expressed frustration about the lack of widespread, easily accessible coronavirus testing.

