What Is the Best Mode of Transportation for My Business’s Goods?

If you own a business that relies on transportation and logistics, you know how important it is to choose the proper mode of transportation for your goods. But with so many options, how do you choose the best one for your business?

There are a few things to consider when choosing the best mode of transportation for your business’s goods. Below are some of the best transportation modes for different types of companies.

Ship Transportation for Overseas Businesses

Did you know that 95% of the world’s cargo moves by ship? Moving your cargo through ships makes financial sense, especially if your business is located overseas. While during the first half of 2020, the trading volume across the seas went down by 9.5%, and the total global trade dropped by 16% compared to the same period in 2019, there’s no denying that shipping your businesses’ goods is vital for the economy.

There are two main types of ships that you can use to transport your goods: container ships and bulk carriers. Container ships are best for businesses transporting large quantities of packaged goods. At the same time, bulk carriers are better for companies transporting large amounts of unpackaged goods (like raw materials). Bulk carriers, however, are more expensive and best suited for businesses with large budgets.

Air Transportation for Time-Sensitive Businesses

If your business is time-sensitive and you need to get your goods to your customers as quickly as possible, then air transportation is the best option. Air transportation is also a good option if you transport fragile or high-value items. However, air transportation is more expensive than other modes of transportation and isn’t always available for businesses located in remote areas, not near an airport. Consider whether it’s possible to use a combination of air and ground transportation to get your goods to your customers promptly.

Rail Transportation for Businesses That Need to Transport Heavy Goods

If your business needs to transport heavy goods, then rail transportation is the best option for you. Rail transportation is also a good option if you transport large quantities of goods. However, rail transportation is not always available for businesses that aren’t near railways. It’s best to use rail transportation for companies located near a rail line or have the means to get your goods from a nearby train station.

Freezer Trucks for Perishable Goods

Freezer trucks are the best option for a business that needs to transport perishable goods. Freezer trucks keep your goods at a temperature that prevents them from spoiling. However, freezer trucks are more expensive than other modes of transportation and aren’t always available. Nevertheless, freezer trucks are vital to helping deliver goods such as produce, meats, and other goods on time and in excellent condition.

Ground Transportation for Local Businesses

Ground transportation is the best option if your business is local and you only need to transport your goods within a specific area. Ground transportation includes options like trucks, buses, and cars. Ground transportation is the most affordable option for businesses that only need to transport their goods within a certain area. However, particular ground transportation might be delayed due to poor weather. For instance, 23% of all truck delays are due to inclement weather such as snow, ice, and rain. Consider whether your shipment can afford delays, and if so, how long a trucking delay your business can tolerate.

The best mode of transportation for your business’s goods depends on a few factors, such as where your business is located, what type of goods you need to transport, and how time-sensitive your shipment is. Consider all of these factors when choosing the best mode of transportation for your business.