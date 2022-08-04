What You Need to Know Before Building a New Vacation Home

A vacation home can be a great addition to your lifestyle. It gives you a place to go and get away from your stresses, somewhere where you can just enjoy yourself. Your own vacation home is private and customized to fit your needs. One option is to build your own vacation home. According to the US Census, 1,702,000 homes were started in 2021. If you want to be part of that group this year, here are some things you need to know before building a new vacation home.

How You’ll Finance It

Before you start planning the home, plan how you’ll pay for it. Building a vacation home is expensive. It will be something you’re doing on top of your other, more pressing expenses. So you need to be sure that it is something you can afford with your current lifestyle. Look into different financing options. Depending on your credit and personal situation, there might be a lot of options available to you. Once you’ve decided which is the best option, you can begin the actual planning process.

What the Laws Are

Every community has its own laws regarding construction. If you’re building a new vacation home, you need to be aware of what the laws are in the region where you’re building. Some places are stricter than others, which is something you’ll need to keep in mind. In fact, Florida has some of the toughest building codes in the nation. Since Florida is a popular vacation destination, you’ll want to be aware of this if you choose to build there. So make sure that you’re up to date on the laws and building codes in your chosen location. Otherwise, you could be forced to stop building part way through. Or you might be forced to pay hefty fines for broken laws.

What You’ll Need

If you’re building a new vacation home, you can decide exactly what you want the house to look like. You determine everything about it, so make sure you know what you want and need from a vacation home. Consider any accessibility issues you or your family members might have. If someone can’t access the upper floor or pool, they might not get as much use out of the house as the other members of the family will. Before you meet with an architect, decide what your priorities are. Consider the things that you absolutely need to have, as well as the things that you would like to have. This will help you make the necessary decisions as you plan the house.

You’ll also want to be aware of your new home’s resale value. For instance, a finished basement can give you an ROI of 77.6%. So if you think you might sell the house in the future, you should consider finishing the basement as you’re building it. It will increase the value without making you do more work in the future.

The Right Builder

Once you know what you want, you need to find the person who will make it happen. It is extremely important that you know who the right builder is for your home. Up front, you’ll want someone who is honest. If you don’t do your research, you might fall for a scam and lose the money you’ve worked so hard to save for this project. When it comes to professional contractors, you’ll also want to know that they specialize in this type of work. The last thing you want is to get a vacation home that isn’t what you hoped it would be. So make sure you do your research.

If you want to add a vacation home to your lifestyle, it can be a great investment. As long as you plan ahead and are aware of everything you need to know, you’re much more likely to be successful!