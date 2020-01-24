Why Anxiety is Waking You Up at Night, and How to Fight Up For Your Rest

Maybe you are experiencing a condition in which you get up in the middle of the night because of anxiety. However, it is crystal clear by medical science that it is in human nature that triggers him more restful than he has an issue or disease. Similarly, anxiety is what you get worried, or you have a fear of something; however, sometimes, those things never happen. On the other hand, if you have a difficult task, which has a close deadline that induces a horrific sense to wake you in the middle of the night.

However, there are a few influential ways to cope with this anxiety problem so that you can sleep without any tension. Thus, these tactics would not only avail you of the safe sleep but also provide you a healthier life.

Tactics to Overcome Anxiety and Improve Sleeping

1- Try To Put Your Body in Motion

The medical science has proved ‘exercise’ as the best tip to alleviate anxiety and provide easy-going feelings for humans. However, it would help if you avoided exercise before going to bed because it would lead you sleeplessness. So, you need to set a schedule in the morning or afternoon time that is the best time for the exercise. It will bring your habit in the circadian rhythm of sleeping and waking. Thus, you will get sleep in a normal way, and it will add sugar to your healthy life. Besides, you may need to avoid similar exercise every day as it may lead to a boring result.

2- Abstain Yourself from Drinking

You must have heard that excess of everything is terrible. Similarly, drinking beyond the limit is also a bad habit. However, it doesn’t mean that the excessive drinking of alcohol may be the cause of insomnia, but drinking water beyond the limit before bed becomes a reason for sleeplessness. So you are advised to refrain from drinking water before bed because it makes you anxious for the bathroom. Moreover, when you drink alcohol before sleeping, then it will lead to a fast heart beating, and you will not be able to sleep. Therefore, avoid yourself from such practices so that you can sleep comfortably.

3- Make Changes to your life

Boost your mood and tamp down depression by changing things around you. Doing the smallest things like changing or upgrading your home can make a huge difference to your mood. Keep yourself busy by doing them by yourself will also improve your daily emotional state because it tells your mind that you are achieving something.

4- Provide Yourself a Peaceful Mind

There are several techniques to provide yourself a peaceful mind, such as meditation and deep breathing. However, you can have a quick glimpse of these techniques.

– Deep Breathing

If you would like to reduce the anxiety, then you are advised to take a deep breath. It will assist your heart to reduce the heart rate, and it will lead your pressure to normal. So, lessen your anxiety to sleep easily.

– Meditation

Meditation is the best practice to reduce night-time anxiety. So, once a meditation in a day would be beneficial for the mind, and you would be relaxed the whole day. Thus, you would automatically feel sleepy before the bed, as usual.

5- Learn new things

It doesn't matter if you are going to learn how to fly a commercial plane, do some crazy scientific things, or even do baby steps in the chessboard games. Just learn something new. It may seem irrelevant but your brain will start to change and grow new abilities which will push you to sleep to improve.

6- Avoid Using Phone or Tablet before Bed

The excessive use of phones or tablets will trigger your brain and left it wake. So, you are advised to stop the usage of electronic gadgets like phones, TV, tablets, etc. at least one hour before the bed. Similarly, if you are working on a laptop before going to bed, then it would also disturb your mind. Besides, you can also relax your mind by listening to soft music or reading book. In the same manner as you do in your childhood. When you start reading, you feel sleepy. Thus, you should make your habit to relax before going to bed.

7- Note Down Your Whole Day Activities

Sometimes you get conscious about activities you have to do in your routine life. You are unable to manage those things, and you get worried about those things. So, you can avoid this fear by jotting down all the necessary activities of your day. In this manner, you can reduce your anxiety, and that will relax your heart and mind from any tension.

8- Travel

Travel is the healthiest addiction you can develop and while travel isn’t going to cure your depression and mental illness, it can really teach you the skills and gives you the required experience you need to overcome depression and love your life.

Travel is the healthiest addiction you can develop and while travel isn't going to cure your depression and mental illness, it can really teach you the skills and gives you the required experience you need to overcome depression and love your life.

Before traveling, make sure to prepare and to read a lot about the place you are traveling to.

9- Make a Safe Environment

It is pertinent to keep your environment an adjustable one for your sleeping. You can sleep only in a silent environment along with normal temperature, so your bed must not be at the place where there is unbearable noise. Similarly, you must avoid light, which may irritate your eyes. Apart from this, temperature plays a pivotal role in your rest because lowering down the temperature will allow your body to feel light. So, you will immediately fall asleep. Therefore, it is necessary to set your bed in a safe and permissible environment.

Therefore, all these tactics can reduce the anxiety and fight for your rest so that these tips can turn your sleeplessness into proper sleeping. Once you adopt these strategies in your routine, then you can sleep normally. However, it is necessary to remember that you can have only a healthy life when you sleep properly, i.e., 6 to 8 hours a day.