4 Exterior and Interior Updates to Boost Home Value

When thinking of home upgrades to make to your home that can also improve your lifestyle, it’s a good idea for you to find those that stand to boost the value of your home. This is because these projects will give you a good return on your investment and allow you to enjoy your home a lot more. Both the interior and outdoor spaces have a few such updates that you can make and enjoy having a more valuable home. Have a look below to see four of them and get your home in a beautiful state that will allow you to enjoy it that much more.

1. Paint the Exterior

A fresh coat of paint can help your home look amazing. This is especially the case if you paint the exterior of your home. If it’s been a while since you updated your home’s external face, this is one of the easiest and most affordable projects you could use to improve it. This is backed by the fact that painting the exterior of your home can add $2,176 to its value, according to HomeGain. For the best outcome, you could get a professional to paint your home’s exterior for you. They’ll follow the right process and ensure that you don’t have to redo the paint any time soon.

2. Add a Fence

Another exterior home update that you should think about is adding a fence to your home. This should help you improve your home’s security and enjoy considerably more privacy as well. Pick the right material for your home’s fence to make sure that you improve your home’s value in a sustainable way. If you have pets and small children, you’ll benefit the most from adding a fence. A solid fence is also going to give your home considerably more appeal and make it look more appealing, chic, and unique.

3. Get Modern Kitchen Appliances

One of the best interior home updates that you could make is working on your kitchen. This is because the kitchen is used a lot, and it’s a social space that can tie all living spaces in your home well together. There are also a number of potential upgrades that you can make to this space in terms of improving it. From adding more storage and improving the appearance with a coat of paint to changing the countertop and even upgrading the lights, there’s a lot you can do. It doesn’t have to break the bank either since you can make one upgrade at a time until your kitchen is in a state that you’re proud of. Don’t forget about your appliances, since, according to Better Homes and Gardens, the main reason why homeowners turn to kitchen remodels is outdated appliances.

4. Upgrade the Bathroom

Last but not least, the fourth home update you should think of for the interior space is upgrading the bathroom. Your bathroom is another space in the home that sees a lot of traffic. This means that you could benefit from upgrading its appeal, its function, or both. Take, for instance, the sliding door if your home has a shower. The standard sliding glass shower door has a width of 60 inches, according to The Spruce. You may want to get a slightly wider one or even change it altogether and get a curtain or something similar. This could help you get your shower into a state that you and your family are comfortable using.

These exterior and interior home updates can improve your lifestyle and give your home a considerable boost in terms of value. As long as you plan for the upgrade and find an expert to do it for you, it should turn out well. You’ll benefit from making these improvements in both the long and short term.