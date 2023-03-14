4 Things to Know if You Work in the Boating Industry

The boating industry is highly varied. Many businesses and industries use boats, including marine transportation, commercial fishing, tourism, and recreation. In the boating industry, safety is always a top priority. Boaters must adhere to safety regulations, laws, and more. With so much to learn, where do you start? Below are some things to know if you work in the boating industry.

1. DUI Laws

One of the most common crimes is driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol. Having a DUI can have serious consequences, including fines and jail time. In the boating industry, it’s important to be aware of the local laws regarding drinking and operating a boat. For instance, while you might be tempted to have a few drinks while out on the boat, it’s important to know when you can no longer operate safely.

Many local police departments have patrol units that specifically monitor boating activities. This means that you could get pulled over for “drunk boating”. While it might sound like a joke, drunk boating can have serious consequences, including jail time, fines, and your boating license being revoked.

2. Shipping Contracts

Maritime shipping is the backbone of world trade, with 80% of all goods carried by sea. If you’re new to the boating industry, you’ll need to learn how to gain contracts with shipping companies. There are several steps involved in this process, including researching companies that are looking for boat services, submitting a proposal, and negotiating terms. Additionally, understanding the different types of contracts and regulations is essential to success in this field.

To help you get started, consider networking with local businesses that use boats, and researching the shipping industry. You can also attend business events related to the boating industry, such as conferences or trade shows. This will allow you to meet potential partners and learn more about the industry.

3. Weather Safety

Boaters often find themselves dealing with unpredictable weather conditions. It’s important to know how to stay safe while out on the water, even in the face of strong winds and storms. This includes understanding the basics of meteorology and how to read a weather map. It also includes knowing what safety equipment to have on board, such as lifejackets, emergency supplies, and communication devices. Additionally, it’s important to understand the different types of storms and how they can affect your boat.

Before going out on the water, you’ll need to review weather conditions and forecasts, plan a route that avoids dangerous areas, and understand what types of storms can affect the region. Doing so will help you stay safe on the open water. You’ll also need to have an emergency plan in case of unexpected conditions or accidents.

4. Boating License

It takes a bit of work to redo your boating license. First, you’ll need to check the regulations of your local area and the state in which you plan to operate a boat. You’ll likely have to pass a written test and boat skills evaluation, as well as pay a fee. In some states, you may also need to undergo an eye exam to make sure you can see clearly enough to operate a boat on the water. Approximately 93 million adults in the United States are at higher risk for serious eye damage, but only half have visited an eye doctor in the past year. If you currently operate a boat for your business and haven’t had an eye exam in the past year, now is the perfect time to do so.

The boating industry is an exciting and rewarding profession, but it can be dangerous if you’re not prepared. By understanding the basics of boating safety, weather safety, and gaining contracts, you’ll be better equipped to thrive in this industry and can help your business stay within regulations.