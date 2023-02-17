4 Tips to Keep Your Braces Working and Feeling Great

It’s no secret that problems like broken brackets and wires can occur when you have braces. Not only is it uncomfortable, but if you leave your braces in that condition, they’re not doing their job. Thankfully, there are several steps that you can take to avoid these issues altogether. Incorporate them into your lifestyle, and your experience wearing braces will go much more smoothly. In addition, you’ll avoid those unnecessary trips to the orthodontist to get them fixed. Look at these tips and tricks to learn more about how you can adjust your lifestyle!

Keep Your Braces Clean

Keeping your braces clean is essential for them to fit properly and comfortably. Braces collect food particles and plaque, which can cause tooth decay and gum disease. Regular brushing, flossing, and rinsing with an antiseptic mouthwash will help remove plaque and prevent oral health problems.

Clean braces also feel better in your mouth and won’t irritate your gums or cheeks. Remember, poor oral health can have serious consequences. For example, kids that don’t have good oral hygiene are three times more likely to miss school because of dental pain. By taking good care of your braces and oral health, you can avoid these problems and keep your smile shining!

Don’t Skip Appointments

Skipping orthodontic appointments is never a good idea if you want to keep your braces working correctly and feeling good. Your orthodontist is the expert who will ensure your braces are doing the job they’re meant to do and make any necessary adjustments. If you miss appointments, your doctor won’t be able to monitor your progress and fix any issues that may arise.

Additionally, skipping appointments can cause your treatment to take longer, which can be frustrating and inconvenient. In the United States, it’s estimated 3.9 million orthodontic patients are children. If you’re the parent, it’s your responsibility to make sure your kids get into the office when scheduled.

Wear a Mouthguard

Wearing a mouthguard is crucial in keeping your braces working properly and feeling good. Braces can be delicate and vulnerable to sports and other physical activities. A mouthguard can provide a protective barrier. In addition, wearing it will avoid costly and time-consuming repair or replacement of damaged braces.

A mouthguard helps prevent injury to your lips, tongue, and cheeks. And let’s not forget the cost of braces. Adult braces cost around $6,000 on average, so protecting your investment is essential. Whether playing a sport or engaging in other activities, wearing a mouthguard should never be overlooked.

Eat the Right Foods

Eating the right foods is also vital if you have braces. Your braces can easily be damaged by hard, sticky, or crunchy foods, so it’s essential to avoid them. Choosing the right foods can also help you maintain good oral health, which is necessary for successful orthodontic treatment. Eating a balanced diet with plenty of fruits and vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins can help you achieve and maintain oral health.

Additionally, avoiding sugary and acidic foods helps prevent tooth decay and gum disease, which can compromise your treatment and result in additional dental issues. Make wise food choices and your braces will work better and feel more comfortable.

To ensure your braces continue to work correctly and feel good, keep them clean, attend orthodontic appointments, wear a mouthguard, and eat the right foods. This will prevent discomfort and dental problems and ensure your orthodontic treatment stays on track. Good care of your braces is crucial for your lifestyle, your oral health, and a beautiful smile.