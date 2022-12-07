5 Fire Hazards in Your Home

Safety should always be a priority in any lifestyle. Unfortunately, there is a fire every 23 seconds in the United States, showing how easy it can be to overlook fire hazards in the home. Fires can be caused by a variety of things, from open flames and sparks to electrical issues and clogged dryer vents. Knowing when you should take precautions against potential fire hazards is essential for keeping your family safe. Below are some simple things you can incorporate into your lifestyle to protect your home from fires.

1. Use Power Strip Surge Protector

One of the most common causes of house fires is overloaded power outlets. One of the easiest ways to protect your home from electrical overload is to use a power strip surge protector. A power strip surge protector will help you limit the amount of electricity flowing into an outlet and can be used to provide protection against common hazards such as lightning strikes, power surges, and short circuits.

If you live a busy lifestyle and work from home, surge protectors are also a great way to keep organized. You can easily store all of your electronics and cords in one place, eliminating the risk of having too many things plugged into a single outlet.

2. Fire Extinguishers

Having a fire extinguisher in your home is essential for controlling small fires and preventing them from spreading. It’s important to keep at least one fire extinguisher in an easy-to-reach area of your home, such as the kitchen or garage. When purchasing a fire extinguisher, make sure to choose one that is suitable for the type of fire you may encounter in your home. For example, a kitchen fire requires an extinguisher rated for grease and oil fires. If you’re unsure about the type of fire extinguisher to purchase, consult with a local fire safety expert.

3. Check Fire Alarms Regularly

Fire alarms are essential for alerting you to a fire in its early stages and can make all the difference in escaping quickly and safely. Make sure that your home has functioning fire alarms and that they are tested regularly. You should also check the batteries in your fire alarms every month and replace them as necessary.

Signs that you need to invest in new fire alarms include chirping noises, signs of physical damage, or red or yellow lights on the alarm. If you find that any of your fire alarms are malfunctioning, replace them immediately.

4. Be Cautious When Cooking

The kitchen can be one of the most dangerous places in your home in terms of fire hazards. Make sure to pay attention when you are cooking, especially when using open flames or hot oil. Never leave your stovetop unattended and turn off all burners and ovens when you are done cooking. Additionally, it is also a good idea to keep combustible items in a safe place away from heat. If you are negligent with any cooking or flammable issues, California defines a “wrongful death” as one that occurs due to someone’s negligence, recklessness, or intent to cause harm. Keeping a watchful eye and practicing a safe lifestyle can help you avoid the worst.

5. Check Your Electrical Wiring Regularly

Approximately 48% of electrical fires involve electrical distribution equipment such as wiring, outlets, switches, lamps, light bulbs, cords, or plugs. It’s crucial to have your home’s electrical wiring inspected regularly to identify any potential issues before they become hazardous. An electrician can help you spot any faulty wiring or other signs of electrical overload that could put your home and family at risk.

Use these tips to help reduce the risk of fire hazards in your home and protect your family from potential danger. Taking the proper precautions to avoid a tragic accident is always the best course of action. Having a plan in place and staying vigilant can help ensure that your home is safe from fire hazards.