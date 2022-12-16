5 Ways to Live a More Energy-Efficient Lifestyle

It’s important for everyone to try and live a more sustainable lifestyle because of the current state of the environment. This consists of different measures that could start as practices that will turn into daily habits. If you want to know how you can live a lifestyle that’s more energy-efficient, have a look at the five suggestions below.

1. Improve Your Home’s Insulation

Your home needs to stay within a comfortable temperature range throughout, and this is why it’s the first place you should try to make more sustainable. The main way to do this is to make sure that your home is well insulated and there are no areas through which you’re losing energy to the outdoors. These include your doors and windows. The heat lost and gained through the windows, according to the United States Department of Energy, is responsible for 20 to 35% of the energy used in residential settings. This is a lot of energy, so you should be motivated to keep it to a minimum. This can be done by sealing any gaps and cracks between your windows and doors and their frames.

2. Recycle and Reuse

Another thing that you need to do is to start recycling and reusing as much as you can. This is going to help you have a smaller effect on the environment and thus live more sustainably. Before you buy something, check around your home to see if there’s anything you can upcycle instead of getting a brand-new item. This may help you to contribute less waste to the ever-growing landfill. You’ll find that your lifestyle will become more sustainable after you start doing this.

3. Shop From Sustainable Brands

Many brands and businesses are aware of the role they play in sustainability. This has seen some make the switch to more eco-friendly methods of production. Some have also started to use greener materials to make their products, and as a person trying to live sustainably, these should be the ones you turn to. Note that around 60% of millennials say that they want to start buying clothing that’s more sustainable. You could also aim for this goal, and you’ll be doing the environment a major service.

4. Switch to LED

Another way to live a lifestyle that’s more energy-efficient is to switch to LED bulbs for your home. These are going to help you keep your home lit without using a lot of energy. This is because they produce less heat than regular light bulbs and also last a lot longer. This means that they’ll cost you less money and also tax the environment a bit less. Among all the changes to make to your lifestyle so it’s greener, this is one of the easiest, since you can do it by yourself if you choose to.

5. Use Sustainable Heating

Finally, keep in mind that direct use of propane gas to heat spaces, heat water, cook, and dry clothes, according to Parker Gas, can reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to a whole 50%. Clearly, this is the best energy solution for people who are keen on minimizing their impact on the environment. If you don’t already use gas, you could switch to it, or use it in more ways in order to live more sustainably. You’ll find that you don’t have to freeze when it gets cold and sweat every time the temperature warms up in a bid to lower your energy use.

In these five ways, you can make your lifestyle greener and become an ally to the environmental cause. Try starting with one and work your way to the others so that an energy-efficient lifestyle is easier for you to achieve.