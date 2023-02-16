5 Ways to Make Your Home Feel New Again

There are ways to make your home feel new again and to fall back in love with your home. A busy lifestyle can often mean ignoring some tasks around the house. Take the time to follow these tips that fit in with any lifestyle to improve your home and make it feel as good as new.

1. Start With a Good Cleaning

Cleaning your home deeply will greatly improve your lifestyle and home. A clean space always feels better to come home to after a long day. People are estimated to clean their homes on average 75% less than they should. Yes, life can get hectic, and things can fall to the wayside, but deep cleaning your home at least once a month will help to restore it to a new condition and keep it looking and feeling new.

If you don’t have the time to deal with a deep cleaning, you should hire someone to help. It is worth paying for a professional to ensure you keep your home clean. Opt to have a service do the heavy cleaning for you, it will make a difference.

2. A Fresh Coat of Paint Will Transform Your Home

A fresh coat of paint is a great way to restore your home to new conditions. Paint can make your home look fresh and feel renewed. It can also make your rooms seem larger, set the tone in a room, and add great style. Painting is relatively inexpensive if you are up for a DIY painting project.

According to the experts, your interior should be painted every five to seven years, and your exterior should be painted every ten years. 88% of people report that they desire to be at home after a room is painted. If you have not painted your home recently, make time for the project. If your lifestyle is too busy to DIY a painting project, hire professionals.

3. Have Flooring Professionally Cleaned

When it comes to flooring and stains, about 70% of people in the United States will place furniture over flooring stains to cover them up instead of cleaning them. Don’t hide stains. Have them removed. Professional cleaning can remove most carpeting and other floor stains. Fresh, clean floors will make your home feel as good as new. A professionally cleaned floor makes your home feel and look clean and refreshed.

4. Upgrade All Your Appliances

Upgrading your appliances can help to renew your home and make it feel new. Of course, you can also save energy with new appliances. Did you know that your water heater accounts for about 18% of your home energy use? Upgrading your water heater and other appliances can make your home feel new and save you money.

Old, outdated appliances can age your home and complicate your lifestyle with frequent breakdowns. Upgrading your appliances to new modern Energy Star-rated appliances will make you feel better about your home.

5. Invest in Organization Tools

There are many more options today to organize your home than even a decade ago. You can retrofit your home with great organization tools that will make your home easier to keep organized. Today’s modern homes are highly organized. Retrofitting your home with organization tools can modernize it and make it feel like a new home.

Some areas in your home that can benefit from organizational tools include the kitchen, bathrooms, bedrooms, and garage. It is a relatively small investment to retrofit your home with the proper storage that delivers a great deal of lifestyle value.

Making changes to your home can make your home look and feel new. Learn about how to have the lifestyle you want in your current home by making small changes. The little things make a big difference, so get started today!