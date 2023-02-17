If you live in an area that is prone to heavy rain, you understand how damaging it can be. In 2020, hail storm losses in the United States totaled $14.2 billion, affecting 6.2 million homes. While you can’t stop a storm, you can protect yourself and your home from damage. Here are ways to protect yourself during extreme weather.

Move to Higher Ground

It is crucial to be aware of your surroundings and take appropriate precautions during extreme rainfall. One way to protect yourself is by moving to higher ground. If you’re in a car, try to find an area that doesn’t have as much standing water. If you’re walking, try to avoid areas where the water is deep and flowing fast. Take care when crossing any roadways or bridges during heavy rain.

Do Not Try to Drive Through a Flooded Road

Flooded roads are dangerous. You should avoid driving through any water that covers the road because it can hide large holes and debris. If you drive through a flooded road, turn off your engine and leave the car immediately if water begins to enter the vehicle.

When flood conditions are present, driving through water can cause your vehicle’s engine to stall or fail. If the water is deep enough, it could even push the car off the road and cause it to roll over. Flooded roads may also be covered with debris and branches from trees. These could puncture tires and cause drivers to lose control of their cars.

Avoid High Water Areas

If you’re out in a storm, avoid high-water areas such as creeks and streams. Even swimming pools can become dangerous, as the extra water from rain can fill them up very quickly. There are more than 10 million pools across the globe. It is important to stay vigilant and aware of the water levels in these areas.

Prepare for Power Outages

The Hall Current Effect, first identified by E.H. Hall in 1879, is a natural phenomenon that occurs when there is a sudden change in the atmospheric electric field. This can happen during extreme rainfall and cause power outages. Lightning is more likely to strike during heavy rain, increasing the electric field and causing a sudden change in voltage, resulting in power outages.

Therefore, it is best to take proper precautions to protect yourself and your property during extreme rainfall. You can prepare by unplugging or turning off any electronic appliances, such as computers, TVs, and lights. Additionally, prepare for blackout periods by stocking up on necessary items such as food, water, and extra batteries for flashlights.

Stock Up on Food and Water for Emergencies

In case of supply chain disruption, it’s important to stockpile food and water if you live in an area with extreme rainfall. You should also adapt your lifestyle to minimize the strain on resources. If you can, purchase foods with a long shelf life, such as canned goods.

The rain can cause power outages and make it difficult for you to get food or water, so be prepared. Store nonperishable food items, water bottles, and canned goods. Make sure to rotate your food supply every six months so that nothing goes bad!

It is critical to be aware of the risks involved with extreme rainfall and flooding. By taking safety measures, you can safeguard your loved ones and yourself. Finally, if you live in an area with a risk of flooding or heavy rains, ensure that your home has flood insurance coverage in case it gets damaged or destroyed by flooding.