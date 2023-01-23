7 Things New Parents Should Prepare For

Bringing a baby into the world can be both an exciting and daunting experience for new parents, with a seemingly endless number of things to prepare for. From potty training and nutrition to babyproofing and nursery furnishing, there will be plenty of tasks to complete. To make your transition into parenthood a little easier, here are seven things new parents should get ready for.

1. An Unexpected Need for Costly Supplies

Having a baby is an exciting but expensive period of life. One of the things that parents should consider is the cost of supplies. Children, especially babies, require expensive supplies, from diapers to food and medication. Some may even require specialist items and equipment. Many new parents don’t realize how much these costs can add up, so budgeting for such expenses is essential.

2. Household Maintenance to Keep Bills Low

Believe it or not, the arrival of your new baby is the perfect time to look into some of the basics of home maintenance. Bringing up a kid requires a budget of its own. It’s prudent that you undertake cost-saving maintenance and repairs. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), homeowners who take care of minor leaks can save around 10% on their water bills. Be sure to check for any small problem areas throughout the household that you can quickly rectify to help keep costs down.

3. Decorating and Furnishing the Nursery

Your baby’s nursery interior design is important in creating a safe and comforting environment for your little one. With age-appropriate furniture, comfortable materials, and colors that suit your baby’s level of development, the nursery should be a relaxing and peaceful space. Choose comfortable and well-made fabrics, such as organic cotton for sheets and blankets, and non-toxic and sustainable materials for your baby’s toys.

4. Learning & Communication Development

Getting to grips with the different stages of learning and communication development will be essential when raising your little one. A 2015 National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS) study revealed that an estimated 8% of children aged between 3 to 17 years had a communication disorder in the past year. These can range from minor speech delays to autism. Knowing what to look out for can help parents act quickly and seek the right help if need be.

5. Diet and Nutrition

Nutrition is an essential part of a healthy lifestyle, and the early years of your baby’s life are especially crucial in forming your dietary habits. Nutrition encompasses a wide range of topics and considerations, so it’s important to understand the basics well. Breastfeeding is best for your baby unless otherwise advised by your doctor. It provides all the essential vitamins, minerals, and nutrients for your baby and promotes a strong immune system. For formula feeding, follow the instructions on the packaging carefully, or talk to your doctor for further advice.

6. Child Safety

Besides establishing a great parental support network to ensure your baby’s safety, you can take several other measures to help guarantee that your home is secure and safe. From baby-proofing every room to ensuring all electrical items are in a safe condition, it’s best to plan and take any necessary steps to prevent harm to your baby in the future.

7. Oral Hygiene

It’s important to create good dental habits early on, as this will hugely impact your little one’s smile in the years to come. According to Medicine Net, dental attrition, the most prevalent type of tooth wear are abrasion, attrition, and erosion. Establishing a routine of brushing, flossing, and regular visits to the dentist can take some of the pressure off in the long run.

New parenthood can be an exciting and rewarding journey for any family, but it is important to be prepared for the changes that come with it. By taking the time to do the above activities, new parents can feel better equipped for the arrival of their new bundle of joy. It’s a worthwhile investment that can ensure the safety and well-being of the new baby and help make the transition to parenthood easier.