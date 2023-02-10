9 Different Jobs in the Waste Management Industry

The four main forms of contamination are biological (bacterial), physical, chemical, and cross-contamination. The waste management industry works to prevent these cases of contamination by ensuring proper waste disposal practices. To do this, it employs many office, frontline, and technical employees to dispose of waste and gather and process recyclable materials. The waste management business is present across the nation. Knowing the available job opportunities can help you make strategic career decisions. Here are nine different jobs in the waste management industry.

1. Garbage Truck Driver

In case you didn’t know, driving big trucks pays well. Garbage truck workers enjoy the added benefit of being close to their homes. On the other hand, long-haul drivers often have to leave their city and state. To be considered for this position, you must have a CDL, a high school graduation or equivalent, and experience. The average salary for this job is $31,657 per year.

2. Financial Manager

Financial managers are in charge of monitoring financial transactions, maintaining accurate financial records, and detecting and addressing odd or suspicious activity. Embezzlement is a white-collar crime that occurs when monies entrusted to someone else to manage or monitor are stolen or improperly used for their gain. Financial managers play a significant role in curbing embezzlement by putting internal controls in place to lower the likelihood of fraud, such as the segregation of duties.

3. Dredge Operator

The waste management industry also employs dredge operators. These professionals are responsible for removing sediments such as gravel and sand from ports and waterways. The five main objectives of dredging include winning sediments such as sand and gravel, reclaiming land, protecting coasts, creating new ports, and keeping waterways and ports navigable. Dredgers need to have a comprehensive understanding of their work’s environmental impact and the regulations put in place to minimize harm to the environment.

4. Refuse Collector

Truck drivers and refuse collectors work together to collect trash from both residential and commercial locations. They often ride along on the back of the truck, getting off at each stop and collecting garbage that they put into the trash compactor. The refuse collector also helps with unloading the truck maintenance.

5. Diesel Mechanic

Garbage trucks and other vehicles with diesel engines are often serviced and repaired by diesel mechanics. A diesel mechanic sets up a timetable for routine vehicle maintenance to ensure a sufficient road fleet of trucks. They also conduct routine inspections on vital vehicle parts such as the hydraulic systems and brakes. In some cases, a diesel mechanic may also be in charge of other machinery and smaller vehicles like forklifts and balers.

6. Recycling Specialist

Some recycling specialists are tasked with picking up recycling materials while en route with the garbage truck. Others are stationed at the recycling facility, where they sort and separate recyclable materials. Recycling specialists examine materials for contamination, including organic food waste that might hinder recycling.

7. Gas Technician

As waste decomposes in a landfill, the material releases gas which is collected and controlled by a network of wells and pipes. A gas technician oversees the system’s operation and upkeep and inspects the system’s monitoring equipment. This professional also checks whether the system is running within environmental standards and laws.

8. Communications Professional

A communication expert drafts press releases, responds to public inquiries, and coordinates external communications. The position may involve community outreach, which entails setting up booths at local events and working at the booth. A communication specialist also coordinates communication with local governments or media.

9. Facilities Manager

A facilities manager is in charge of all the roadways, water systems, and heating and air conditioning systems. They work to keep the functionality and infrastructure of the facility in optimal shape. Facility managers also supervise teams that may include mechanics, electricians, and janitors.

The waste management industry offers plenty of job opportunities. Contrary to popular belief, a career in waste management can be profitable. Considering a new career? Now you’ve got options!